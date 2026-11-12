Brant Webb Admits He Never Liked Todd Russell After Mining Disaster Death

Beaconsfield mine survivor Brant Webb reveals he did not personally connect with fellow trapped miner Todd Russell, who died at 54 from leukemia.

Beaconsfield mine disaster survivor Brant Webb has publicly admitted he never personally liked fellow trapped miner Todd Russell, an emotional confession made just two days after Russell's death at age 54. The revelation emerged during a Wednesday interview on McKnight Tonight, where Webb responded to host Robert McKnight's direct question about his feelings toward his former workmate with a candid no. This admission has stirred significant discussion following the passing of Russell, who had been battling leukaemia for over a year.

Details Of The 2006 Mining Rescue

The core of their connection stemmed from the April 25, 2006 rescue operation in northeast Tasmania, which became one of the most dramatic mining events in Australian history. A 2.2-magnitude earth tremor caused a massive rockfall at approximately 9.30pm, trapping Webb and Russell 900m underground in a steel cage. They were discovered four days later after surviving on a single muesli bar and groundwater, emerging to worldwide attention after a delicate two-week rescue effort.

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Webb Describes Personal Conflict With Russell

During the interview, Webb clarified that while he did not hate Russell, the two men simply did not see eye-to-eye on life and their futures. He stated that they had nothing in common other than being trapped in the hole together for two weeks. Webb explained that he developed a better relationship with Russell's family than he did with his former colleague, noting that Russell did not respect him, which contributed to the distance between them for the past 20 years.

The Russell-Webb Legacy Foundation

Despite their personal differences, Russell and Webb collaborated to establish the Russell-Webb Legacy Foundation, a charity aimed at supporting young people experiencing homelessness and local charities in Beaconsfield and Tasmania. This professional partnership stood in stark contrast to their personal relationship, as Webb revealed he felt a weight lifting after sharing his long-held secret regarding their lack of personal connection.

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Russell's Final Months With Leukaemia

Todd Russell spent eight and a half months in Launceston General Hospital fighting leukaemia before his death on Monday night. Less than a week before passing, he posted on social media that his doctors had no further treatment options, citing years of pain and emotional exhaustion. He expressed his desire to spend his final days at home surrounded by his wife, children, and friends, marking the end of a long and difficult battle with the disease.

Webb Tributes Russell Despite Differences

Following the interview, Webb paid formal tribute to Russell on Tuesday, telling ABC NewsRadio that he was sorry to hear the news and that his thoughts were with Russell's loved ones. He noted that he worked 100 metres from Russell's house and that they were always bumping into each other, although they had not had much contact in the last eight months due to Russell's hospitalization. Webb also recalled the tragic death of Larry Knight, the third miner found in the rubble, who was feared dead immediately after the collapse.