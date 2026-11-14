Brant Webb Regrets Disparaging Todd Russell Following Beacon Island Miner's Death

Beaconsfield mine survivor Brant Webb admits regret for comments about fellow miner Todd Russell made shortly after his passing, citing intoxication and grief as factors in his insensitive remarks.

Beaconsfield mine disaster survivor Brant Webb has expressed deep regret for his public criticism of fellow trapped miner Todd Russell, acknowledging that his negative comments were made while he was intoxicated and grieving just days after Russell died from cancer. Webb admitted that he was drunk at the time of his interview, stating he consumed half a bottle of rum before appearing on a podcast, which contributed to his unguarded remarks about the relationship between the two men during their harrowing ordeal.

The Podcast Controversy and Immediate Aftermath

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail on Friday night, Webb addressed the backlash from his appearance on the McKnight Tonight podcast earlier that week. Journalist Robert McKnight had asked Webb directly if he liked Todd Russell, to which Webb replied, "No, not really." He elaborated that the two men did not have anything in common except for the fact that they survived being trapped 900m underground for 14 days following a 2.2-magnitude earthquake in 2006. Following the broadcast, Webb initially sent a message to the show claiming he felt a weight of 20 years of secrets had been lifted, stating he believed Russell did not respect him.

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The timing of these revelations proved highly sensitive as Todd Russell had passed away on Monday at the age of 54 after a long battle with leukemia. Webb described the intense public reaction as a "bit of a f***ing c**k up" and admitted that the fallout from his comments was heavier than anticipated. He clarified that while he did not intend to withdraw his statement about their lack of personal connection, he recognized that the timing of his honesty was insensitive given Russell's recent death and the ongoing mourning process.

Underlying Personal Tensions and Family Dynamics

While Webb has not explicitly detailed the root of his animosity, a source close to him indicated that a major point of contention was Russell's admission of cheating on his first wife, Carolyn. This admission was made public during an interview on the television program A Current Affair in 2017. According to the insider, Webb was extremely offended by this revelation because he considers himself a devoted family man and remains on friendly terms with Carolyn to this day.

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Webb refused to confirm or deny this specific reason on the record, instead characterizing his own behavior as that of a "loose cannon with full-blown anxiety." He noted that his true feelings about Russell were widely known within the tight-knit town of Beaconsfield, which has a population of 1,200. He suggested that his comments were perhaps inevitable, noting that he has a book coming out later this year that will reportedly detail all aspects of his experience, including the interpersonal dynamics within the trapped group.

Russell's Final Days and Public Statements

Todd Russell's final weeks were marked by a dignified public response to his terminal diagnosis. Less than a week before his death, Russell posted on social media that his doctors had no further treatment options available. In his post, he expressed his desire to ensure a positive experience for his children, describing them as beautiful and magnificent. He also paid tribute to his ex-wife and his second wife, Donna, acknowledging their support during his final battle with the disease.

Russell's daughter, Maddison, responded to the renewed attention surrounding her father's legacy by politely declining to comment on Webb's remarks. She stated that this is a very personal and private time for her family. The funeral for Todd Russell is scheduled for Monday afternoon near Launceston, and questions have arisen regarding whether Webb will attend the service in person given the recent controversy.

Ongoing Mental Health Struggles and Future Plans

Both survivors have faced significant mental health challenges in the decades since the 2006 disaster. Webb disclosed that he suffers from intense anxiety and has sought professional help, noting that his wife Rachel attended a therapy session with him where she emerged crying. He revealed that the therapist described him as the most psychologically troubled person they had seen in 15 years of practice. Webb admitted that he drinks to forget the trauma of the event, which led to his intoxicated state during the podcast interview.

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Webb indicated that he plans to watch Todd Russell's funeral service via a login rather than attending in person. He stated that he does not wish to take the limelight from Russell during the ceremony, citing past experiences where his presence at funerals had overshadowed the deceased. The interview took place while Webb was traveling to a Foo Fighters concert in Melbourne, a band that provided musical comfort to both men when they requested an iPod playlist of the group's songs while trapped in the cage under piles of rock.