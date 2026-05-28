Bravo Star Angie Sullivan Slams Katie Miller with Profanity in Heated Political Spat

Angie Sullivan, a Bravo personality, launched a vulgar attack on Katie Miller, wife of Stephen Miller, after Miller criticized liberal women. The exchange highlights escalating personal attacks in political discourse.

A heated political exchange escalated when Angie Sullivan , a Bravo reality TV star and attorney, launched a profanity-laced attack on Katie Miller , the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller .

Sullivan's comments were a direct response to Katie Miller's earlier criticism of liberal women, which she had delivered on both social media and Fox News. The conflict embodies the increasingly vitriolic nature of political discourse, where personal insults about appearance, mental health, and sexuality have become commonplace.

Sullivan's remarks, made during an episode of the podcast "I've Had It," co-hosted by Jennifer Welch, represent a significant escalation in a war of words that now spans multiple platforms and involves prominent figures from both sides of the political aisle. The initial spark came from Stephen Miller, who publicly derided Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico, a transgender man, by stating that "the Democrats made history in Texas by nominating their first transgender senate candidate.

" This comment was widely interpreted as an anti-trans slam. In retaliation, the Democratic National Committee's official X account posted a vulgar insult referring to Stephen Miller as an "ugly f***.

" Katie Miller then took it upon herself to publicly identify the Democratic staffer behind the post, Paulina Mangubat, describing her on Fox News as "a sad liberal woman" and citing Pew Research to claim that "50% of liberal women have a mental health disorder. " During the podcast, Sullivan, who is a mother of three, did not mince words. After Welch asked her if she had a mental disorder, Sullivan replied, "Yeah, I do.

It's called Katie Miller - shut the f*** up, you stupid c***.

" She went on to critique Katie Miller for focusing on the personal lives of liberal women while ignoring her own choices. "Katie, you married the world's fucking most unf***able man - you're having your fourth child with him, because the two of you spew hate as an aphrodisiac," Sullivan stated, turning the focus onto the Millers' marriage and their perceived collective persona. Reactions online were deeply divided.

Some users agreed with Sullivan's assessment, viewing the Millers as symbols of cruelty and hate. One commenter wrote, "I would rather be a barren, never-having-had-sex, liberal woman, than f*** Stephen Miller on all the sex drugs Amsterdam can provide!

" Others condemned Sullivan's use of profanity and the overall tone, with one asking, "Why do people with a severe case of TDS can't speak without spewing out profanity? " and another calling the language "vile. " The incident underscores a broader trend where political disagreements rapidly devolve into deeply personal and often misogynistic attacks, with gendered insults becoming a favored weapon in these digital battles





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