Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes: From Newcastle United to World Cup Leadership

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes reflects on his growth and transformation under coaches Carlo Ancelotti and Fernando Diniz, from a non-regular starter at Newcastle United to a key player for the Brazilian national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Brazil 's Bruno Guimaraes , now a regular starter for the national team, attributes his growth to the confidence instilled in him by coaches Carlo Ancelotti and Fernando Diniz .

Initially not a regular when he joined Newcastle United in 2022, Guimaraes has evolved significantly, becoming a key player in Brazil's World Cup qualifying campaign. He scored and was named man of the match in their recent friendly win over Egypt. As Brazil prepares for their opening group game at the 2026 World Cup, Guimaraes feels more experienced and relaxed, ready to lead the team on the field





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Bruno Guimaraes Brazil Newcastle United Carlo Ancelotti Fernando Diniz 2026 World Cup

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