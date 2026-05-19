Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil team, officially unveiled, includes Neymar, Pedro, and other notable players as they prepare for the World Cup. The national team manager provides insight into his decision-making process, explaining the physical evaluation as the sole basis for player inclusion. Junior Editorials delve into the reactions and sentiments shared by players and their loved ones on social media as their names are called out on the squad announcement lists.

Carlo Ancelotti has gradually whittling down the names and officially unveiled his 26-man group at a glitzy ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, less than a month out from the Selecao’s opening match against Morocco.

Eyebrows were raised as Neymar, who now turns out for Santos, made the cut despite not having featured for his country since 2023 due to a combination of form and injury. Pedro, who had an excellent second season with Chelsea, racking up 15 goals and five assists in the English top flight, was a surprise omission. Lyon's Endrick and Zenit St Petersburg's Luiz Henrique were included in the squad.

Neymar, Bremen, Endrick, Cunha, and Gremio goalkeeper Weverton recorded their experiences to celebrate the squad announcement. Pedro's family looked devastated when it became clear his name was not going to be read out. The Brazilian national team manager, Carlo Ancelotti, explained his decision to omit Pedro, stating the evaluation was solely based on his physical condition. Neymar was called up for his consistent playing in the last games and his experience in competition, creating a better environment within the team.

Unfortunately, Pedro and other notable absentees like Pedro and Thiago Silva didn't make to the Brazil World Cup squad. The Seleção begins their campaign against Haiti and continue with matches against Scotland





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Brazil World Cup Brazil National Team Carlo Ancelotti Football World Cup 2022 Neymar Pedro Brazil World Cup Squad Brazil World Cup Players Brazil Selecao Brazil World Cup Acceptance Speeches Brazil Reactions From Squad Announcements

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