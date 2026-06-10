Brazilian Agricultural Influencer Alzira Maria Theodoro Luiz Murdered in Home Attack

A 43-year-old Brazilian agricultural influencer was shot dead in her home after two motorcycle-riding suspects opened fire. Police found evidence including 9mm casings and an air rifle, and the investigation continues with no known motive.

Brazil ian influencer Alzira Maria Theodoro Luiz, 43, was found shot dead inside her home in Mutum, Minas Gerais on Sunday morning. Police discovered her unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head around 9am, launching a murder investigation.

Luiz, a prominent agricultural influencer with over 77,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok, was reportedly on her porch when two suspects arrived on a motorcycle and began shooting. According to military police analysis, she attempted to escape through the back of the house but was fatally shot. Neighbors heard between three and four gunshots. Authorities collected evidence including two 9mm caliber casings, projectile fragments, her cell phone, and an air rifle found on a living room wall.

The motorcycle fled toward Aimorés on a dirt road, but the license plate was unreadable. The Civil Police of Minas Gerais confirmed the investigation is ongoing with no known motive. Luiz's final social media post, hours before her death, showed her drinking coffee on her porch. Fans have flooded her accounts with tributes, praising her as a beautiful, calm, and happy young woman and offering condolences to her family





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Influencer Murder Brazil Minas Gerais Agricultural Influencer Shooting Investigation Motorcycle Suspects

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