Brazilian Bungee Jump Team Admits to Fatal Error

A Brazilian bungee jump team has admitted to a fatal error that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old woman. The team claims they cannot recall how key failures occurred in forgetting to connect the woman to a rope before launching her off a bridge. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for stricter regulations on bungee jumping in Brazil.

A Brazilian bungee jump team have admitted they cannot recall how key failures occurred in forgetting to connect a woman to a rope before they fatally launched her off a bridge.

Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, was seen in disturbing footage circulating online being hurled from the abandoned Skeleton Bridge in Limeira, São Paulo, on Saturday and falling to her death. The aspiring physical education teacher had asked to be launched 130ft from the bridge airplane style, with two instructors hoisting her above their shoulders as she spread out her arms, according to local reports.

Brazil's military police told local media that two men fled from the scene shortly after the realisation of what had happened dawned on the group. The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat then confirmed that six people were taken in for questioning. Three men were arrested for homicide with eventual intent following the tragic death.

However, they have claimed there was a blackout during set up and they cant remember where or when the failure in attaching the rope occurred or who should have put them on in. The trio remanded in custody after appearing before a judge have been named locally as Maicon Fernandes Cintra, 42, Luis Felipe Feliciano Egoroff, 32, and Vitor de Freitas Gonçalves, 27.

Luis Felipe, who says he earned just £26.50 per jump, told police after his arrest that team members didnt have set responsibilities during the jumps and equipment checks were carried out jointly. Quizzed on who was responsible for the final safety checks for Maria Eduardas jump, he told police: I cant remember. Maicon Fernandes Cintra reportedly gave cops the same answer.

Video taken at the scene shows Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, being taken to the edge by the staff before being thrown into the ravine. In an Instagram story, posted at around 7.30am, the woman showed the bridge and the grassland below, along with the caption: Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge? Another chilling post captured a road sign with a depiction of a skeleton that read: Danger. Risk of death.

In a third story, Maria showed off her paper wristbands, which branded messages: Welcome aboard the ropes! , Im going to fly, and take off authorised. But before the fatal jump, Maria had posted a series of social media posts expressing her excitement and nervousness ahead of the jump.

In one of the Instagram stories, posted at around 7.30am, the woman showed the bridge and the grassland below, along with the caption: Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge? Another chilling post captured a road sign with a depiction of a skeleton that read: Danger. Risk of death.

The young woman was seen in the horrific footage of the incident, kitted out in a helmet and harness, but a long pile of rope could be seen unattached on the floor beside instructors from the company Entre Cordas e Ih Voei. Three men in white helmets lifted her, one holding her legs and the other her torso, before they walked to the edge of a short platform and threw her over.

In a recording of the deadly incident, bystanders can be heard frantically yelling out, the rope, people, the rope, as she was released from the grip of the employees. Three men were arrested for homicide with eventual intent after the death of a 21-year-old woman during an activity on the Skeleton Bridge Trail, in Limeira on Saturday, according to a translation of the statement. Their lawyer, Rafael Gomes dos Santos, claimed overnight: They are in a state of shock.

They cannot explain what happened because they have been doing this for years. Nothing like this has ever happened. Maria was buried in Sao Paulo on Sunday, with her mother breaking her silence over her daughters tragic death in an overnight social media post. Maria was buried in Sao Paulo on Sunday, with her mother breaking her silence over her daughters tragic death in an overnight social media post.

In total, six people were arrested after the two who fled into a wooded area were located by helicopter. Three of those arrested at the scene were charged with homicide with implied malice. Hours after her daughters funeral took place, the mother said: That damned rope took you away from me forever. My beloved daughter, you are gone, and all that remains here is pain and longing.

I will love you forever. Limeira Town Hall said it would be taking legal action against the Brazilian government for failing to monitor and regulate access to the old railway bridge. In April 2024, a 39-year-old woman cyclist died after falling from it. Last August, two women were seriously injured in another accident there





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