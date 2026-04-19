Brazilian Influencer Found Dead in Texas Lake During Ironman Triathlon

Mara Flavia Araujo, a 38-year-old Brazilian influencer and athlete, was found deceased in Lake Woodlands, Texas, after disappearing during the swim portion of an Ironman triathlon. Investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding her death.

A 38-year-old Brazilian influencer and accomplished athlete, Mara Flavia Araujo, has tragically passed away after going missing during the swimming segment of the Memorial Hermann Ironman Texas event near Houston. Her body was discovered by a water rescue team at the bottom of Lake Woodlands on Saturday morning around 9:30 am, approximately two hours after she disappeared during the 2.4-mile swim. The lake's waters were reported to have an average temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

Just one day prior to her death, Ms. Araujo had shared a photo with her 60,000 Instagram followers, captioned: 'Just another day at work!', depicting her relaxing poolside. Her sister, Melissa, confirmed her death, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident has been initiated by the police. A close friend, Luis Taveira, suggested that Ms. Araujo may have been experiencing health issues in the lead-up to the race. He recounted conversations where he and his wife advised her against participating due to perceived weakness, although she had insisted she was fine when they last spoke. Mr. Taveira expressed disbelief, attributing her weakened state to a bout of flu. The Woodlands Fire Chief, Palmer Buck, stated that his team was alerted to a lost swimmer at approximately 7:30 am. Rescue personnel already present at the event for racecraft immediately began a search near a buoy. Due to challenging water visibility, a dive team was deployed and located Ms. Araujo in about 10 feet of water. She was brought to shore and pronounced deceased at the scene. Ms. Araujo was known for her dedication to fitness, frequently posting about her training. She had achieved notable success in triathlons, securing third place in this year's Brasilia Triathlon and qualifying for the Ironman 70.3 on two occasions. She previously shared that she embraced triathlons eight years ago as a path to recovery after being diagnosed with a health condition, seeing it as a way to be reborn through faith and sport. Originally from Sao Paulo, Ms. Araujo began her career as a radio presenter before transitioning to DJing in the months preceding her death. The organizers of the Texas triathlon issued a statement expressing deep sadness and offering condolences to her family and friends, promising support during this difficult period. They also extended gratitude to the first responders. Tragically, Ms. Araujo's death echoes a past incident at the same event; nine years prior, Glen Bruemmer, 54, also lost his life during the swimming portion of the Houston-based triathlon





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Influencer Dies During Texas Triathlon After Disappearing in LakeBrazilian influencer Mara Flavia Araujo, 38, was found dead in Lake Woodlands after going missing during the swimming portion of the Memorial Hermann Ironman Texas event. Authorities are investigating the cause of her death, with a friend suggesting she may have been struggling with health issues prior to the race.

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