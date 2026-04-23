Brazilian Influencer Found Dead on Beach After Friends Left Her to Swim

Tamyris Teixeira Santos, a 36-year-old martial arts influencer, was found dead on Botafogo Beach in Rio de Janeiro after her friends reportedly left her when she went swimming at Leblon Beach and did not return. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and the actions of her companions.

The tragic death of Tamyris Teixeira Santos, a 36-year-old martial arts influencer and lawyer from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil , has left her family and friends reeling in shock and grief.

Santos was last seen alive on April 18th, entering the ocean at Leblon Beach for a swim. What followed has sparked a police investigation and raised serious questions about the actions of her companions. According to reports, Santos had spent the afternoon with friends at a beachfront kiosk before deciding to take a dip in the sea around 5 pm.

However, when she did not return, her friends reportedly chose to leave the beach and return home, rather than initiating a search or alerting authorities. This decision has become a central point of concern for her family, who only learned of her disappearance the following day when staff at the kiosk contacted them regarding her abandoned belongings. A large-scale search operation was immediately launched, involving both marine and land units.

The search continued for three agonizing days, culminating in the discovery of Santos’s body on April 21st, washed ashore at Botafogo Beach, several kilometers from where she was last seen. Her mother, Elisabeth Teixeira, expressed profound disbelief and sorrow, emphasizing her daughter’s strong swimming abilities. She questioned how such a tragedy could occur in a crowded beach environment, stating, 'She said she was going there and never came back. No one has explained it.

The beach was crowded. There's no way someone could drown, and no one would notice.

' The family is understandably struggling to reconcile the circumstances of her death with their understanding of her capabilities and the apparent lack of immediate response from those who were with her. They are particularly troubled by the fact that Santos was actively taking photos and videos shortly before her disappearance, suggesting she was in good spirits and did not anticipate any danger.

The Civil Police are currently investigating the incident, meticulously reviewing CCTV footage from the area to reconstruct Santos’s final moments and determine the sequence of events leading to her death. As of now, the cause of death remains unconfirmed, pending the results of a forensic examination conducted by the Medical Legal Institute.

Initial reports from firefighters indicate that sea conditions were relatively calm at the time of her disappearance, and no emergency calls were received from that specific stretch of the beach. Beyond her online persona as a fitness and martial arts influencer, Tamyris Santos was a dedicated lawyer with a passion for physical activity. She regularly engaged in rigorous training in disciplines such as jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai, often sharing her workouts and progress with her over 18,000 Instagram followers.

Her social media presence showcased a vibrant and active lifestyle, filled with images of beach outings, fitness routines, and everyday moments. The news of her death has resonated deeply within the online fitness community, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes. One such tribute came from Bianca Masello, a bodybuilder and close friend of Santos, who shared a heartfelt message on Instagram expressing her disbelief and sorrow.

Masello reminisced about their 16-year friendship, highlighting Santos’s loyalty, support, and unwavering presence in her life. The investigation continues, aiming to provide answers to the many unanswered questions surrounding this heartbreaking incident. The focus remains on establishing the precise circumstances of Santos’s death and determining whether any negligence or wrongdoing contributed to the tragedy.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and responsible behavior when engaging in water activities, and the critical need for immediate action in emergency situations





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