Brazilian man survives after being declared dead by hospital and transported to funeral home for post-death procedures

Juraci Rosa Alves, a Brazilian man in his 80s, was admitted to a hospital on May 16 for respiratory failure, where a doctor declared him dead. The man's body was transported to a funeral home for standard post-death procedures, but funeral home staff discovered signs of life upon arrival, ensuring his immediate medical attention. He was rushed to a hospital in Presidente Prudente, Brazil, and remains intubated in a critical condition.

A Brazilian man 'came back from the dead' after a funeral home discovered he was still breathing as they prepared his body for a wake.

Juraci Rosa Alves was admitted to a hospital on May 16, where a doctor declared him dead due to respiratory failure. While staff at the funeral home were preparing his body, they detected signs of life. Jacqueline Brogiato, the funeral home's technical nursing supervisor, carried out the initial care until emergency services arrived. Juraci was then rushed to a hospital in Presidente Prudente, Brazil, where he remains as of the latest update on May 18.

Police were informed and have registered the case as 'failure to provide assistance'. They have not released the name of the doctor who declared him dead. According to the family's lawyer, Carlos Alberto Carneiro, the situation may have worsened his condition due to his age and the amount of time he spent without proper care and treatment





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Juraci Rosa Alves Brazilian Man Declared Dead Funeral Home Respiratory Failure Transferred Body Vital Signs Nursing Supervisor Nervous System Override ICU Internal Inquiry Clarification

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