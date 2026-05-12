Brazilian Woman Linked to UK Mental Health Crisis After Stabbing Hairdresser

A woman arrested for stabbing a stylist in Sao Paulo over a haircut is revealed to have a history of psychotic episodes and arrests in the United Kingdom.

The shocking events that unfolded in the Barra Funda neighborhood of Sao Paulo have captured international attention after a twenty-seven-year-old woman, identified as Lais Gabriela Barbosa da Cunha, allegedly committed a violent assault against a professional hairdresser.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV footage and subsequently went viral across social media platforms, shows a moment of unexpected brutality. While the stylist, Eduardo Ferrari, was focused on attending to another client, Da Cunha waited for the precise moment when his back was turned to produce a kitchen knife from her handbag. Without warning, she plunged the weapon into the upper region of his back, specifically between the shoulder blades.

The sheer suddenness of the attack left the victim and other salon patrons in a state of absolute shock. Security personnel and other staff members quickly intervened, overpowering the woman and restraining her until the local authorities could arrive on the scene. The motive behind this disturbing attack appears to be rooted in a dispute over a haircut.

Following the stabbing, Da Cunha was filmed complaining about the quality of the service she had received, claiming that Ferrari had ruined her fringe. In a bizarre comparison, she referenced a famous Brazilian comic book character named Cebolinha, known for his spiky and uneven hair, stating that her own hair had been left in a similar condition. She further alleged that the salon had ignored her messages on WhatsApp for several days prior to the incident.

However, the victim and the salon management presented a different version of events. According to Ferrari, the woman had returned to the shop a month after her original appointment to demand a full refund, claiming she was dissatisfied with the result. When the request for reimbursement was denied, the situation escalated into violence.

The salon has since issued a statement describing the act as a serious attempted homicide, emphasizing that Ferrari always operates with the utmost professionalism and respect for his clientele. Although the wound was later determined to be superficial, the psychological trauma remains significant. As the legal proceedings begin in Brazil, a new and complex layer to the case has emerged via reports from the Brazilian press.

Investigative documents obtained by the news outlet G1 and its affiliate EPTV suggest that Da Cunha has a history of severe behavioral issues and mental health crises while living in the United Kingdom. According to these records, she was previously detained under Section 2 of the Mental Health Act in Britain. This was reportedly her second admission into a psychiatric facility, with both incidents characterized by similar presentations of acute psychotic relapse.

The reports indicate that these episodes were suspected to be related to substance abuse and were marked by chaotic behavior and aggression, posing a danger to both herself and the general public. One specific incident in a UK bar involved her becoming highly agitated, removing her clothing in public, and assaulting police officers who attempted to intervene.

The emergence of these medical records from the UK is expected to play a pivotal role in the legal strategy employed by Da Cunha's defense team. Her lawyers are likely to argue that the stabbing of the hairdresser was not a premeditated act of malice but rather a symptom of an underlying and untreated mental health disorder. By linking the Sao Paulo attack to her previous psychotic breaks in Britain, the defense aims to mitigate her criminal responsibility.

Conversely, the victim's legal representative has expressed a desire to pursue the most severe charges possible, citing the use of homophobic slurs during the attack as evidence of hate-motivated aggression rather than a mental health episode. The juxtaposition of her violent outbursts across two different continents paints a troubling picture of a woman struggling with profound instability, leaving the court to decide whether she belongs in a prison cell or a psychiatric ward.

The incident serves as a harrowing reminder of how personal disputes can spiral into life-threatening situations when coupled with untreated psychological distress





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