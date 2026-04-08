Breast Cancer Care Wait Times Surge in North East England Due to Service Limitations and Increased Referrals

Waiting times for breast cancer care have increased across several NHS trusts in North East England, primarily due to service limitations at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust (CDDFT) and increased referrals to other facilities. The report comes after the Royal College of Surgeons review discovered failings in breast surgery services leading to the restriction of referrals by CDDFT. This situation is placing a strain on regional resources and prompting collaborative efforts to manage the backlog and ensure timely access to care for patients.

Waiting times for breast cancer care in the North East of England have increased across several NHS trusts, primarily due to service limitations at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust ( CDDFT ). CDDFT implemented temporary caps on referrals following a Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) review which uncovered failings in breast surgery services, leading to a backlog of patients awaiting appointments and treatment.

Other trusts in the region, including Newcastle Hospitals, Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust, and University Hospitals Tees, have also reported longer waiting lists, attributing some of the rise to increased referrals stemming from the limitations at CDDFT. These developments highlight a significant challenge for the region's healthcare system in ensuring timely access to crucial breast cancer services and the collective effort to manage the increased demand and address the underlying issues. The situation underscores the complexities involved in maintaining high-quality healthcare and the importance of efficient resource allocation and regional collaboration.\CDDFT's decision to limit referrals arose from an RCS review conducted last year, which identified several issues within its breast surgery services. The review's findings included instances of missed cancer diagnoses and unnecessary mastectomies, leading to a temporary halt in services and the re-examination of patient medical records. As of March, the trust had identified issues in a certain number of patient records, with further analysis ongoing. CDDFT's executive operations director, Lorraine Nelson, acknowledged the challenges and stated that the trust is actively working to improve the situation. This includes the implementation of additional clinics and the recruitment of new staff members to reduce waiting times. Nelson also highlighted improvements in patient outcomes, citing alignment with national best practices. Despite these efforts, the trust faces the challenge of managing a substantial backlog, with 361 patients awaiting their first appointment at the end of February. The trust has also been struggling to meet the national guidelines that stipulate patients should not wait more than 28 days from referral to diagnosis.\The impact of CDDFT's service limitations has been felt across the region. Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust reported a rise in its breast cancer waiting list from 561 patients to 792 patients over a year, with some of this increase attributed to the influx of referrals from County Durham. The trust's chief operating officer, Jo Halliwell, reassured patients that urgent cases would be prioritized. Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust also acknowledged an increase in waiting times, albeit currently deemed manageable. Dr. Lucia Pareja-Cebrian, joint medical director, mentioned the ongoing discussions with regional colleagues and the NHS system to develop a long-term strategy to support breast service patients. University Hospitals Tees experienced similar challenges, reporting longer waiting lists and implementing measures such as out-of-hours clinics and expanded operating theatre availability to address the backlog. The trust also encouraged regular breast cancer screening and emphasized the importance of contacting a general practitioner if any unusual lumps or changes were noticed. While Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust reported no increase in waiting times, the regional challenges persist, highlighting the need for collaborative solutions and proactive measures to ensure equitable access to timely breast cancer care across the North East





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Breast Cancer Waiting Times NHS North East England CDDFT Referrals Healthcare

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