Breastfeeding Linked to Lower Depression in Low-Income Countries

New research from the University of Sharjah reveals breastfeeding reduces depressive symptoms in mothers across Africa and South Asia, highlighting policy opportunities.

Researchers from the University of Sharjah have published findings indicating that breastfeeding may significantly reduce maternal depressive symptoms. The study, featured in Discover Mental Health, examined this relationship among mothers in selected Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) across Africa and South Asia. The research team utilized data to fill a critical gap in existing literature regarding maternal mental health in lower-resource settings.

Study Data and Methodology Details

The University of Sharjah analysis draws upon Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) data collected from four specific nations: Lesotho, Mozambique, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The pooled sample comprised 12,257 mothers aged 15 to 49 years, providing a robust dataset for statistical evaluation. Maternal depression was assessed using items from the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ), which were adapted for use within the DHS framework. The researchers estimated country-specific and pooled logistic regression models, carefully adjusting for variables such as maternal age, education level, and household wealth to ensure accuracy.

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Pooled and Country-Specific Findings

Overall, 94.3% of the 12,257 participants reported no depressive symptoms, whereas only 5.7% reported depressive symptoms. The findings are particularly notable given the high prevalence of breastfeeding in the pooled sample, where 96.1% of participants were breastfeeding at the time of the survey. In Lesotho, 93.7% of the 793 respondents reported no depressive symptoms, compared with 6.3% who reported depressive symptoms. At the time of the survey, 92.3% of respondents were breastfeeding, while 7.7% were classified as non-lactating mothers.

In Mozambique, 92.4% of the 5,092 respondents reported no depressive symptoms, whereas 7.6% reported depressive symptoms. Breastfeeding was highly prevalent, with 96.3% of respondents breastfeeding at the time of the survey, while only 3.7% were classified as non-lactating mothers. In Bangladesh, 96.0% of 4,971 respondents reported no depressive symptoms, while only 4.0% reported depressive symptoms. Breastfeeding was similarly widespread, with 95.7% of mothers breastfeeding at the time of the survey and 4.3% classified as non-lactating mothers.

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Among the 1,401 participants surveyed in Nepal, 94.9% reported no depressive symptoms, while 5.1% reported depressive symptoms. The country had the highest breastfeeding rate among the countries studied, at 98.9%, with only 1.1% of participants classified as non-lactating mothers. The authors write that the findings indicate a generally inverse association between breastfeeding and depression, although the strength and statistical significance of this relationship varied across countries, with more consistent effects observed in Bangladesh and in the pooled analysis.

Public Health and Policy Implications

The University of Sharjah researchers underscore the need for integrated public health approaches that jointly promote optimal infant feeding practices and maternal psychological well-being. They explain that this approach must also account for contextual differences across countries. In low-income countries, where breastfeeding promotion platforms are already widely established, these platforms could serve as effective entry points for integrating maternal mental health support. High-quality breastfeeding counselling has been shown not only to improve feeding practices but also to reduce maternal distress, the authors point out, adding that leveraging these existing entry points could therefore yield dual benefits.

Policy efforts should reflect contextual variation, the authors argue. In settings where breastfeeding is nearly universal, additional focus may be needed to support women experiencing breastfeeding challenges or depressive symptoms, who may be less visible within routine services. The findings may be particularly relevant in African settings, where many mothers face persistent socioeconomic pressures. The authors note that interventions may need to incorporate broader structural supports, such as reducing maternal workload, improving nutrition, and expanding access to postpartum mental health services to maximize the benefits of breastfeeding.

Addressing Depression Prevalence Rates

Maternal depression affects an estimated 10% to 13% of pregnant women and approximately 13% of mothers worldwide, with prevalence reaching 19.8% in low- and middle-income countries. Despite limitations, particularly its focus on just four low- and middle-income countries, the study offers valuable insights because it examines breastfeeding within a broader maternal mental health framework. At the same time, the researchers caution against overinterpreting their results. This nuanced understanding helps clarify how specific lifestyle factors like lactation interact with mental health outcomes in diverse global contexts.