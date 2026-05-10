Breathtaking Performances at the British Academy Television Awards: Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, Hannah Walters, and More

Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, Hannah Walters, and other talented actors attended the British Academy Television Awards 2023, where they delivered captivating performances and were nominated for various awards. The night featured a memorable red carpet moment from Owen Cooper, who towered over his married co-stars and captivated the audience with his dapper look.

Adolescence star Owen Cooper appeared on the red carpet at the British Academy Television Awards 2023 alongside his married co-stars, Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters, where he cut a dashing figure in a quirky white shirt and a powder blue bomber jacket layered over black trousers.

Adolescence, which Owen won Best Supporting Actor for at both the Golden Globes and the Actor Awards, was nominated for a total of 11 awards. The ceremony featured Erin and Aimee going head-to-head in the Leading Actress category for their roles in A Thousand Blows and Film Club, respectively, alongside other notable performances





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