Breckin Meyer Criticizes Simon Monjack After Speaking on Brittany Murphy's Tragic Death

Breckin Meyer, Brittany Murphy's co-star in Clueless, has opened up about her death and called her husband Simon Monjack "toxic" on a podcast, revisiting the mysterious circumstances of the couple's deaths 16 years ago.

Breckin Meyer , who starred alongside Brittany Murphy in the 1995 film Clueless , has spoken candidly about the actress's tragic death and her relationship with her husband, Simon Monjack , more than a decade after the couple died within months of each other.

Meyer, 52, appeared on the Still Here Hollywood Podcast where he reflected on Murphy's vibrant personality and criticized Monjack, calling him "toxic" and "a f***.

" Murphy was found dead in her Los Angeles home on December 20, 2009, at the age of 32. She was living there with Monjack, a British screenwriter. Just five months later, Monjack also died at the same residence, aged 40. The house had previously been owned by Britney Spears.

The coroner determined that Murphy's death resulted from pneumonia, severe anemia, and multiple drug intoxication involving prescription and over-the-counter medications. Monjack's death was also attributed to pneumonia. Meyer recounted how he and his close friend Ryan Phillippe, who lived nearby, heard the sirens the night Murphy died, unaware at the time of the emergency at the house formerly owned by Spears.

He described the news as "terrible" and emphasized Murphy's effervescent spirit, stating she was "one of the greatest people" he knew. Their collaboration extended beyond Clueless; both voiced characters on the animated series King of the Hill for eight years, with Meyer later taking over a role originally performed by Murphy. Murphy collapsed in her bathroom after suffering flu-like symptoms for several days.

She was with her mother, Sharon, and reportedly cried, "Mommy I can't catch my breath, help me," before losing consciousness in her arms. The circumstances of both deaths, sharing the same cause and occurring so close together, have fueled public speculation and theories, including possible mold in the home and Monjack's alleged controlling influence over Murphy. In 2021, HBO Max released the documentary "What Happened, Brittany Murphy? " that revisited the events and lingering questions surrounding her demise





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brittany Murphy Breckin Meyer Simon Monjack Clueless Death Toxic Relationship Hollywood Britney Spears House

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Simon Cowell's partner, Lauren, issues proud statement after emotional moveSimon Cowell's band December 10 gave an emotional performance

Read more »

My £8 weekend in Madrid — a £1 hotel and £5 return flightsSimon Gage travels to Madrid for £8 with Avios and British Airways. He also gets a five-star hotel and rental car on the loyalty scheme.

Read more »

Simon Calder package holiday alert as people told to act 'fast'Important message for anyone with a package holiday booked

Read more »

Simon Calder issues package holiday update after Citizens Advice alertTravel expert Simon Calder has shared crucial package holiday advice, urging holidaymakers to act immediately, amid new research by Citizens Advice

Read more »