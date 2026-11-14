Brent Council Charges Resident £8000 for Driveway Pillar Enforcement

Steve McCormack faces an £8,222 bill after Brent Council installed a driveway pillar to enforce planning rules in the Mapesbury Conservation Area. The dispute highlights tensions between local heritage regulations and resident parking needs in north London.

Steve McCormack, a 69-year-old resident of north London, has been billed £8,222 by Brent Council after unauthorized contractors installed a free-standing brick pillar in his driveway on November 5. The enforcement action was taken to rectify what authorities deemed a breach of planning guidelines in the Mapesbury Conservation Area, a location with strict development rules designed to preserve local architectural character.

The physical obstruction was constructed by six contractors who arrived at Mr. McCormack's home at 7am, waking him and his neighbors to the sound of construction work. The pillar was placed in the middle of the driveway, effectively reducing the width of the entrance and preventing vehicles from parking in the rear space, which had been used for decades.

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Planning Breaches And Enforcement Timeline

The conflict originated from driveway repaving works carried out in 2019 without prior planning permission. Brent Council planning officers determined that the new driveway exceeded the permitted three-meter width and lacked sufficient soft landscaping to comply with the conservation area's aesthetic standards. Consequently, the council issued an enforcement notice in August 2021, requiring retrospective changes.

Mr. McCormack submitted a retrospective planning application, which was denied by the council. He and his neighbors subsequently appealed the enforcement notice, arguing that the driveway had been widened to accommodate two parking spaces during a house conversion in the 1980s. Despite this history, the Planning Inspector dismissed their appeal in January 2023, upholding the council's decision that the unauthorised works harmed the character of the area.

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Resident Outrage And Neighbor Support

Mr. McCormack expressed shock and anger at the enforcement method, stating that the council failed to engage with residents earlier. He argued that the council was wasting resources on this minor infraction while ignoring other planning contraventions in the borough. He emphasized that the driveway had been in use for 40 years and that the neighbors supported the original widening, believing it improved the road's utility.

Dozens of neighbors made representations during the appeals process, stating that the development enhanced the character of the street rather than detracting from it. One neighbor, identified as Phillip, described the enforcement as absurd, noting that off-road parking is safer for residents and causes no harm to public amenity. The community view was that the council prioritized restrictive enforcement over practical residential needs.

Council Defense And Financial Liability

A Brent Council spokesman justified the action by citing the harm caused to the Mapesbury Conservation Area's character, a finding agreed upon by an independent Planning Inspector. The council clarified that the enforcement notice did not ban parking entirely but required the entrance width to be reduced to three meters. The Inspector confirmed that two cars could still park, although one might need to be moved to allow the other to exit.

The council stated that ignoring an enforcement notice is a criminal offense and that the owners were given until July 2023 to comply without action taken. After the deadline passed, the council arranged for the work to be completed to ensure compliance. A spokesperson asserted that there has been no cost to the taxpayer, as the owners are being charged for both the contractor's labor and the council's administrative costs, totaling £8,222.

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Legal And Financial Aftermath

The installation of the pillar serves as a physical manifestation of the legal order, effectively killing one of the two independent parking spaces that were previously available. Mr. McCormack described the decision as riding roughshod over natural justice and common sense, particularly given the long-standing precedent of the driveway's use. The financial penalty of over £8,000 adds a significant burden to the resident, who claims they attempted to rectify the initial mistake early on.

This case underscores the strict enforcement powers available to local authorities in protected conservation areas. While the council maintains that the procedure was followed correctly and the costs recovered from the offender, the outcome has left a lasting impact on the property's usability and the resident's trust in local governance. The dispute remains a contentious example of planning regulation enforcement in north London.