Brent Crude Prices Stabilize Near $94 Amid Hormuz Stalemate and Shipping Costs

Brent crude stabilizes near $94 per barrel as Middle East shipping costs remain high despite de-escalation hopes. Explore the impact of Hormuz attacks and geopolitical stalemate.

Global oil markets are experiencing a complex stabilization phase as Brent crude prices hover near $94 per barrel. This level represents a significant 20% decline from the late-October peak of $118 per barrel, driven by temporary hopes for de-escalation in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict in Europe. However, analysts warn that this price point may serve as a hard floor if the region enters a prolonged period of stalemate characterized by no major deals and no further escalation.

Strait of Hormuz Shipping Risks

The volume of crude moving through the Strait of Hormuz has rebounded to near pre-war levels, yet the route remains dangerously volatile. Data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, cited by Reuters, records 37 attacks on ships in the area during October alone. This tally marks the highest monthly count since the war began on February 28, indicating that increased traffic has not translated into increased safety for maritime navigation.

Also read Brent Jumps Nearly 3% as Iran Denies Any Talks With Washington

The International Energy Agency reported that freight costs for transporting crude from the Gulf to Asia exceeded $37 per barrel by mid-October. This figure is more than five times the pre-war rate, demonstrating that the physical risks in the region continue to impose a heavy premium on energy logistics. Refiners and consumers are absorbing these soaring costs despite the recent pause in high-intensity military strikes.

Geopolitical Deadlock and Official Positions

Diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran have reached a critical impasse with no immediate signs of resolution. U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that the United States does not require a formal deal with Iran, asserting that Washington already controls Iran's funds and possesses strategic leverage over the Strait. He emphasized this stance on Truth Social, signaling a shift toward a more impatient and assertive diplomatic posture.

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On the other side, Iran's top negotiator and Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, declared that the Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war rules. He told Al Jazeera that the concept of free navigation no longer applies, arguing that the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea does not govern the waterway. Ghalibaf insisted that navigation laws are now determined by the two littoral states bordering the strait.

Iran continues to wait for a response to its seven conditions for peace talks, which include lifting the U.S. blockade in the Gulf of Oman, ending all fighting, and releasing frozen Iranian assets. The ball remains in the American court as neither side appears willing to cross their respective red lines, leaving a lasting peace agreement out of reach for the foreseeable future.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

The current geopolitical environment is forcing Gulf producers to accelerate alternative logistics strategies to mitigate risk. Saudi Arabia is increasing shipments via the Red Sea, while the United Arab Emirates is expanding pipeline infrastructure to Fujairah to move crude from the Gulf of Oman. However, these alternatives face their own vulnerabilities, particularly the threat of Houthi attacks on Saudi outlets and the East-West pipeline.

Tanker operators remain skeptical of the relative calm, citing the continued risk of re-escalation. The combination of record tanker rates, high insurance premiums, and the risk of ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman ensures that the cost of each barrel leaving the region remains elevated. Until a diplomatic breakthrough occurs, the $94 price level is likely to persist as a baseline for a market navigating a new era of regional uncertainty.