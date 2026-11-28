Brentford won at Manchester United for the first time since February 1937, ending the longest wait any side has had between victories against the Red Devils. Manager Keith Andrews said the result shows his special group can achieve special things.

Brentford ended an 89-year wait for a win at Manchester United this weekend, their first victory at Old Trafford since February 1937. That gap is the longest any side has gone between victories against the Red Devils, surpassing Bristol City's 69-year wait between 1909 and 1978.

Brentford Ends Long Winless Streak at Old Trafford

Brentford had only played eight games on United's turf since 1937, given the clubs' contrasting fortunes. But the emphatic way in which they ended that streak is surely cause for celebration for a club who just 12 years ago were competing in League One. Slightly surreal if I am honest, manager Keith Andrews told BBC Match of the Day. We have been keen to enjoy the journey.

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We want to be really ambitious but with a level of humility. I think we can achieve special things because I think it is a special group. Brentford have cemented their status as an established Premier League club but special things suggests Andrews sees his side going even further. Following victory over Everton by the same score on Monday, the Bees are fifth in the league and with European football in their sights.

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Andrews Appointment Divides Opinion

Andrews' appointment at Brentford in 2025 divided opinion after the departure of Thomas Frank, who had rightly earned the adoration of the fans having led them to the top flight. While some fans trusted the judgement of the board, others suggested hiring someone who had never been a first-team manager before showed a lack of ambition. There can now be little debate around Andrews' position.

The Irishman was handed a new contract in February, just eight months into the job, and after finishing 10th last season, he has his sights set on more this campaign. I haven't been doing this for very long, but it has been a special week, the 46-year-old told Sky Sports after the win at Old Trafford. I thought we were well worthy of getting the three points. We could have been more clinical and that was the message at half-time.

Could we take the handbrake off more? Could we go for it? I fancy us all the time when we're in those areas. Twelve games in and we're in a good groove.

Strategy Paid Off Against Manchester United

We feel we do a lot of things right. The former midfielder's strategy to go for more rather than defend their 2-0 half-time lead speaks volumes for how he views the potential in his side, and it ultimately paid off as they further punished United's frailties. Andrews is the first Brentford manager to win away at Manchester United since legendary Bees boss Harry Curtis, the club's longest-serving and most successful manager to date.

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They have taken to life in the Premier League with relative ease, a remarkable achievement given they were competing in League Two less than 20 years ago. Their closest brush with relegation was when they finished 16th under Frank in 2023-24. It is a smaller club that does everything to the maximum of their abilities, Andrews said. Everyone on the inside feels they belong at this level.

Bees Eye Trophy and European Football

The club's next step in their transition is to win a trophy or step up to Europe. Back-to-back 4-0s, which is nice, but it comes down to the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes. It was a nice moment and everyone got to celebrate at the end. Following victory over the Toffees last week Andrews called for critics of his side to get real, suggesting expectation levels had spiralled considering their journey.

The expectation levels, I think, at this club have changed and maybe the outside world have changed a little bit, he said. Regardless of the performance or the result... there's still a little bit swirling in the air, we're a little bit unhappy or should they be doing a little bit better? Maybe people need to get a little bit real. I'm really happy with our group.

I'm really happy with our football club and long may that continue.