Bret and Evey Clay invest over £239,000 annual earnings to fund private education for their two children, demonstrating how intentional spending can achieve major financial goals.

Bret and Evey Clay have secured their children's educational future by implementing a rigorous financial strategy that relies on a single income stream while investing the entirety of their secondary earnings. The couple, who reside in London and share personal finance insights via their online platform @bretandevey, have accumulated £600,000 in investments through strict budgeting and targeted saving habits.

Financial Strategy and Investment Approach

The core mechanism of the Clay family's wealth accumulation involves Bret directing all his earnings from financial content creation into investment accounts while Evey covers all household expenses. Bret generates between £2,000 and £10,000 per month, a variable income that the couple manages by allocating the funds to Trading 212 and Vanguard stocks and shares ISAs. Currently, they project Bret will earn £150,000 this year from his content creation work, which is entirely saved rather than spent on lifestyle improvements.

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Evey Clay earns a stable salary of £4,500 per month, totaling £89,000 annually. This income is dedicated exclusively to paying the mortgage, utility bills, and daily living expenses for the family. Bret and Evey Clay prioritize this separation of finances because Evey's salary provides the necessary stability to cover fixed costs, allowing Bret's fluctuating income to be fully leveraged for long-term growth without disrupting their standard of living.

Intentional Spending and Lifestyle Choices

Bret and Evey Clay practice what they term intentional spending, which involves eliminating non-essential expenditures to maximize their investment potential. The couple does not purchase new clothes or material objects, and they maintain their current vehicle for ten years to avoid depreciation costs. They also avoid paying for takeaway food, opting instead for simple home-cooked meals like fried rice, and they do not subscribe to various streaming services, retaining only Netflix for entertainment.

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Dining out habits are also strictly controlled to reduce unnecessary outflows. Bret and Evey Clay only order tap water when eating at restaurants, refusing to pay premium prices for beverages. These seemingly small daily choices contribute significantly to their overall savings rate, enabling them to live comfortably on one salary while building a substantial investment portfolio that is growing rapidly year over year.

Education Costs and Future Projections

The primary goal of Bret and Evey Clay's financial discipline is to fund private education for their two children, who are currently aged five and two. The couple has calculated that private school costs in their area are currently around £25,000 per year but anticipate this figure could rise to £40,000 per child annually by the time the children are ready to enroll. This projection includes the added cost of VAT, which has increased the overall financial burden for parents in the United Kingdom.

Bret and Evey Clay have decided to enroll their children in private school when they turn 14, rather than earlier. This strategic delay allows the couple to benefit from compounding investment returns over a longer period, ensuring they have a larger capital base. They believe this approach provides a critical balance, allowing the children to experience private education during their most formative secondary school years without leaving the parents financially depleted.

Long-Term Wealth and Emergency Preparedness

Bret and Evey Clay currently hold £600,000 in investments, of which £200,000 represents returns on their initial capital. They project that their investment portfolio will exceed £1 million by the time their children reach private school age. This surplus is designed not only to cover tuition fees but also to provide financial assistance for university costs or house deposits in the future, ensuring the children have a strong start in adulthood.

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To protect against market volatility and personal emergencies, the couple maintains a £40,000 emergency fund. They actively manage this fund by switching banks every three months to secure the highest available interest rates. Their savings are currently held in a Monzo saver account offering a 3.8% interest rate, though they typically seek higher yields elsewhere. This proactive management of emergency funds ensures liquidity is always available when needed, completing a comprehensive financial plan for the next decade.