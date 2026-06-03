Bret Michaels Backs Daughter Raine's FeetFinder Venture in Netflix's Calabasas Confidential

In the Netflix reality series Calabasas Confidential, Bret Michaels expresses full support for his daughter Raine Michaels' decision to sell photos on FeetFinder. Their emotional conversation explores Raine's pressures of living up to her father's fame, her modeling career including Sports Illustrated, and her journey to find her own path in the entertainment industry.

The seventh episode of Netflix 's new reality series Calabasas Confidential , released on May 28, offers an intimate look into the dynamic between rock star Bret Michaels and his daughter Raine.

The show, which follows legacy kids and ambitious newcomers in the affluent city of Calabasas, captures a heartfelt father-daughter conversation that touches on modern anxieties, social media pressures, and unconventional career paths. Sitting together on a shaded outdoor patio, Raine opens up about the fear of the unknown in today's digital age, highlighting how easy it is to compare one's life to others on social platforms.

Bret Michaels, the legendary frontman of Poison, reflects on his own upbringing, contrasting it with the current landscape where he was the first musician to fully embrace the internet's potential. The conversation takes a surprising turn when Raine, with a laugh, directly asks her father if he is okay with her pursuing content creation on the platform FeetFinder. Without hesitation, Bret Michaels responds, "I think FeetFinder's a brilliant, brilliant decision," showcasing his supportive parenting style.

He adds a humorous anecdote about his own failed attempt at internet fame, joking that a video of his feet garnered negative 11 views and people demanded their money back. Beyond the lighthearted moment, their talk delves into deeper themes of independence and parental guidance. Bret Michaels candidly shares that as a dad, he is "in no rush for you to ever move out," a statement that elicits a joking "Done" from Raine before he playfully rephrases it.

He articulates a common parental dilemma: wanting to let his daughter spread her wings while fearing the obstacles she might encounter. He asks Raine if there is any way he can help her navigate potential hurdles, underscoring his desire to be a supportive presence. Raine, who has been modeling for nearly a decade and was a finalist in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model search, admits to feeling significant pressure to achieve the same level of success as her father.

In a confessional, she explains that her father's broad-scale success is "almost too hard to compare yourself to because that's not a normal necessarily thing.

" She acknowledges his achievements, like selling out stadiums, which cast a long shadow. This pressure is a recurring theme for children of celebrities trying to forge their own identity. The episode also reveals the advice Bret gave Raine before joining the Netflix series: "be true to yourself and be careful what you say and do because this stuff never dies.

" This guidance highlights the permanence of digital footprints and the intensity of public scrutiny that comes with reality television. Raine later confirmed her father's supportive stance on FeetFinder in an interview with TMZ, describing their deep, heart-to-heart conversation where he affirmed he would support her passions 100%. She characterized the exchange as the "craziest thing" she said on the show, noting she is "kind of not really into the drama.

" Additionally, when asked if it was "weird" watching the show with her father, Raine mentioned she doesn't have any cringey moments, at least not that she knows of, suggesting a comfortable authenticity in their relationship. The narrative weaves together the challenges of growing up in the spotlight, the evolving nature of parental support, and the unconventional ways individuals now monetize personal brand and image, as exemplified by platforms like FeetFinder.

Bret Michaels' endorsement, laced with his typical humor, provides a modern twist on the classic story of a parent backing their child's chosen path, no matter how unconventional it may seem





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Bret Michaels Raine Michaels Calabasas Confidential Feetfinder Poison Netflix Reality TV Sports Illustrated Father-Daughter Relationship Modeling

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