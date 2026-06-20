Brexit Decade: Why Rejoining the European Union Is Politically Impossible

Ten years after the historic referendum, this analysis argues that rejoining the EU is untenable. It recalls the scale of the 2016 vote against establishment advice and explains how Brexit restored parliamentary sovereignty, border control, and legal independence. The piece contends that any campaign to re-enter the EU would have to overcome insurmountable public resistance to renewed financial contributions, free movement, and ECJ jurisdiction. The core message is that the British people's 2016 decision permanently secured democratic self-determination, making reversal inconceivable.

The referendum held a decade ago marked a pivotal moment in the nation's history, with 17.4 million voters choosing to restore parliamentary sovereignty by leaving the European Union .

This decision represented the largest mandate ever recorded in the democratic process, achieved despite unified opposition from virtually every establishment institution. Major political parties, most members of parliament, mainstream broadcasters, universities, churches, business groups, and even the former U.S. president urged the country to remain. Voters nonetheless asserted their right to self-governance, rejecting a federalised European project that would subordinate national lawmaking to Brussels. Brexit was always about democratic control rather than hostility toward other European nations.

The subsequent decade has reinforced the correctness of that choice, particularly as a high-tax Labour government now pursues policies that penalise wealth creators. Attempts to revisit the decision are dismissed as unrealistic, given the irreversible benefits of independence.

Rejoining would demand absurd concessions: a fresh annual contribution of £12-15 billion to an EU budget notorious for waste and corruption; surrendering border controls at a time when immigration dominates political discourse; accepting the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice over UK law; and reopening free movement across a 480-million-person zone. No serious politician could campaign for such terms, and the public would never accept them.

The original vote was an act of collective wisdom that preserved British democracy from gradual subordination. That courage continues to define the nation's path forward





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