Brexit Failure in Northern Ireland, Decline in Trust in UK Government and EU

An opinion poll suggests that more than 70% of people, including a majority of Leave voters, agree that Brexit has been more of a failure than a success in Northern Ireland. The poll also indicates that two-thirds of people in the region believe Brexit has made the break-up of the UK more likely. The research was conducted by Queen's University Belfast and LucidTalk for the 'Testing the Temperature' series on Northern Ireland voters' views on Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol/Windsor Framework.

More than 70% of people, including a majority of Leave voters, agree that Brexit has been more of a failure than a success in Northern Ireland , an opinion poll has suggested.

The results of the research from Queen's University Belfast also indicate two-thirds of people in the region believe Brexit has made the break-up of the UK more likely. The polling, carried out for Queen's by LucidTalk, suggests that close to half of voters (48%) do not agree that the 2016 Brexit referendum was based on a 'fair democratic process', while 40% agree.

The report is the 15th in the 'Testing the Temperature' series on Northern Ireland voters' views on Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol/Windsor Framework, led by Professor David Phinnemore and Professor Katy Hayward. Previous reports were produced as part of a four-year project led by Queen's and funded by the Economic and Social Research Council. This latest poll was conducted between April 17-20, using a weighted sample of 1,050 respondents from across Northern Ireland.

The survey found declining public understanding among respondents of the Windsor Framework, the post-Brexit deal between the UK and the EU aimed at reducing trading frictions between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Poll findings included: - 72% of respondents agree that 'Brexit has been more of a failure than a success for Northern Ireland'. This includes 60% of Leave respondents. - 66% agree that Brexit has made the break-up of the UK more likely; 19% disagree.

- More than twice as many agree (52%) than disagree (23%) that their Brexit-related identity, Leaver or Remainer, is 'very important' to them. - 46% of respondents now regard the Windsor Framework as 'on balance a good thing for Northern Ireland', the lowest level since June 2021, while 38% disagree.

- Confidence in the NI Protocol/Windsor Framework as a tool for managing Brexit's effects has declined, with only 46% now viewing it as an appropriate means of addressing Brexit in Northern Ireland, down from 61% in summer 2024 and equal to its previous low recorded in spring 2021. - Views among respondents of the framework's effects on Northern Ireland's relationship with the rest of the UK remain negative, including on its place in the UK internal market (44% negative vs 28% positive).

- Perceptions of the Windsor Framework's economic impact are more positive than negative, 45% believe it has had a positive effect on the economy, while 37% believe its impact has been negative. - A majority of respondents (57%) believe the Windsor Framework offers unique economic opportunities, down from 68% in summer 2024. - A majority distrust either a Conservative-led (76%) or Reform-led UK government (70%) to protect Northern Ireland's interests in EU-UK relations.

- The SDLP is the most trusted party among respondents on the Windsor Framework (38%). - The TUV the most trusted unionist party (30%) on the issue, though it is also the most strongly distrusted (50%). Prof Phinnemore said: 'The poll provides further evidence that understanding of the Windsor Framework is declining. In part, this is no doubt due to the complexity of some of its arrangements.

Yet the poll findings also show fewer voters believing reliable information is available. With the UK and EU negotiating new agreements that are expected to reduce trade frictions arising from the Windsor Framework, it will be important that the new arrangements are clearly and reliably explained. If they are not, then this will only further damage trust levels in the UK Government and the EU.

' Professor Hayward said: 'Ten years after the Brexit referendum, one in two voters in Northern Ireland still see their Leave/Remain identity as very important – across both camps and the political spectrum. This constitutes an additional layer of division broadly on top of existing ones. The need to manage this with compromise on both sides explains the region's unique post-Brexit arrangements, ie the Windsor Framework.

It also helps explain why the majority of both Leavers and Remainers here believe – albeit for different reasons – that Brexit has been a failure for Northern Ireland.





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Brexit Northern Ireland Opinion Poll Queen's University Belfast Lucidtalk Testing The Temperature Windsor Framework Northern Ireland Protocol Brexit Referendum Fair Democratic Process Brexit-Related Identity Leave/Remain Divide Brexit Failure Decline In Trust UK Government EU Windsor Framework Northern Ireland's Relationship With The Rest Economic Impact Trust In Parties Distrust In UK Government And EU

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