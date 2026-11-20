The National Farmers' Union has called on Andy Burnham to negotiate a transition period in any EU food and drink deal, while environmental groups urge tougher pesticide rules.

The National Farmers' Union has urged Andy Burnham to negotiate an appropriate transition period in any food and drink deal with the European Union, saying it should reduce friction and costs at the border.

UK and EU Food and Energy Deal

The Prime Minister travels to Brussels today hoping to sign deals on food, energy and youth mobility, having said the current Brexit deal is not good enough. The Government expects a sanitary and phytosanitary agreement to increase agricultural exports by 16 per cent by reducing red tape.

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The Environment Department previously said that 200 pound export health certificates will be scrapped, as well as sampling costs which can add 1,200 pounds per beef load and 1,200 pounds for a cheese load. NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: The EU is our largest trading partner for agri-food products, accounting for 68 per cent of agri-food exports last year, but trade volumes have fallen over a third since 2019.

Future arrangements should have the ambition of reducing friction and costs at the border while supporting growth and safeguarding innovation. This is about ensuring any policy framework between the UK and the EU supports our ability to produce safe, affordable food by improving farm business viability, profitability and resilience, he said.

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British farmers and growers must retain access to precision breeding technologies that will help to strengthen food resilience to extreme weather and to science-based plant protection products that help protect food being grown for 29m households from pests and diseases. Bradshaw added: Any changes must also provide an appropriate transition period to minimise disruption for farm businesses and we will continue to make this case to government while we await the final agreement.

Youth Mobility and Visa Scheme

The deal opens the UK border to young EU workers and students under a youth experience scheme. The UK initially wanted to limit the scheme to around 50,000 people going either way each year but has agreed to an EU demand for 100,000 work visas a year and raising the age limit from 30 to 31.

The visas last three years, meaning that there will be a maximum of 300,000 EU citizens in the UK under the scheme at any one time. Reports suggested the parties are working to finalise a youth mobility deal which would grant those under 30 easier travel, work and study between the UK and EU as early as 2028.

The Prime Minister told business leaders in Brussels the deal would add up to 0.5 per cent to the UK GDP and suggested it could help youth unemployment, saying: Gen Z, millennial kids, I think they arguably were the biggest losers from the changes of a decade ago. The legislation required to turn it into UK law is unofficially being touted as a cutting costs bill.

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Criticism and Environmental Concerns

But it has prompted a major pushback from Brexiteer critics who say the UK is getting a very poor deal and that it is not worth unpicking past battles over sovereignty. Kemi Badenoch said even Keir Starmer would not have signed the EU reset, while Nigel Farage accused Burnham of shamefully breaking promises. A coalition of leading wildlife and environmental organisations and scientists has urged Mr Burnham to use the summit to tackle Britain's dependence on harmful agricultural chemicals.

In an open letter, the signatories, including Greenpeace and the Wildlife Trust, warned that aligning with EU pesticide restrictions must be a baseline not a ceiling for the UK to cut pesticide use. Vicki Hird, strategic lead for agriculture at The Wildlife Trusts, said: From bees and butterflies to farmland birds and hedgehogs, Britain's wildlife has suffered devastating declines over recent decades.

Intensive agriculture and widespread pesticide use fuelled by the demand for ever-cheaper food are major drivers of this loss. We cannot keep harming the pollinators and other invertebrates that underpin healthy ecosystems and food webs and expect nature or our food system to thrive, she said. We need a wholesale shift away from chemical-intensive food production, with stronger protections against harmful pesticides and alignment with EU regulations.

Farmers must be given the support they need from government and the food industry to build a food system that works with nature and can produce food for generations to come.