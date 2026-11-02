Brian Carney Demands RFL Act on 144 Strategic Recommendations

Brian Carney urges the RFL to implement existing strategic plans rather than launching new reviews following the historic exit of England's rugby league teams from the World Cup.

Brian Carney has issued a stark warning to the Rugby Football League (RFL), demanding immediate implementation of existing strategic measures rather than initiating further reviews. This call to action follows the simultaneous elimination of the England men's and women's national teams from the Rugby League World Cup during the group stages. The dual exits have intensified scrutiny on the governing body's ability to bridge the performance gap with southern hemisphere powerhouses.

RFL Panel Launches Future Roadmap

In response to the tournament failures, the Rugby Football League has established an advisory panel composed of former Great Britain and England players. This group is tasked with holding discussions to plot a comprehensive roadmap for improving the international game. The formation of this panel comes shortly after the RFL released 144 strategic recommendations in February, which addressed critical issues regarding governance, financing, and player pathways.

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Carney, a former Great Britain winger, expressed skepticism regarding the timing of this new initiative. He questioned whether the sport is prepared to transform those 144 recommendations into an actionable strategic plan. He emphasized that the industry already possesses a clear understanding of what is wrong and requires decisive execution rather than prolonged debate about the nature of the problems.

Performance Gaps and Leadership Challenges

England's performances at the World Cup have heightened concerns that the gap between them and southern hemisphere sides is becoming wider. Carney argued that focusing solely on the recent tournament results is merely addressing a symptom of a greater, systemic problem. He compared current efforts to trying to fix a leaky roof by buying more buckets, highlighting the need for better pathways, coaching, and stronger academies.

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Chief Executive Ian Nolan, who was appointed in July after previously working as a senior executive at Manchester United, has clear ambitions to grow the game's profile and generate more revenue. However, Carney noted that Nolan is not yet long in the job and should not be blamed for past failures. He stated that while Nolan is entitled to challenge previous decisions, a change in leadership does not allow the sport to reset the clock every time a new executive arrives.

NRL Partnership and Resource Allocation

The RFL is currently in talks with the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC), the body governing the NRL and NRLW, regarding potential investment in the domestic game. Carney believes that securing such a partnership is only the beginning of the solution. He emphasized that success will depend on how Super League clubs and the RFL allocate funds and make decisions to improve the sport across the entire pyramid.

Carney cautioned that improvements will not happen by osmosis simply because of an NRL link. He argued that significant investment, better personnel, and more money are required to take charge of the game. He suggested that while an agreement for capital investment and management control would be the easy part, the hard work lies in ensuring those resources are effectively utilized to elevate the competition.

Grassroots Growth and Future Steps

Reflecting on player development, Carney stressed the need to draw a line in the sand regarding resources for international teams and grassroots growth. He indicated that widening the playing pool at the participation level will naturally lead to better players for the national sides. This approach requires a serious commitment to funding and supporting the sport at its foundational levels.

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Carney questioned whether the RFL is willing to take the next step beyond producing recommendations. He expressed concern that the announcement of a new review might be viewed as window dressing rather than a genuine effort to implement change. He urged the governing body to demonstrate the leadership, resources, and determination necessary to put the existing recommendations into place immediately.