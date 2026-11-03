Brian Carney Demands RFL Execute Strategic Plan Following World Cup Exit

Former Great Britain winger Brian Carney criticizes the RFL for inaction after England teams exit Rugby League World Cup group stages, urging immediate implementation of 144 recommendations.

Former Great Britain winger Brian Carney has issued a stark warning to the Rugby Football League (RFL) following the historic elimination of both the England men's and England women's national teams from the group stages of the Rugby League World Cup. Carney argues that these recent failures are not isolated incidents but rather symptoms of a deeper, systemic crisis within the domestic game that requires immediate and decisive action rather than further discussion. He contends that the governing body must stop producing reports and start executing the strategic plans that have already been identified as critical for the sport's survival and growth in England.

Urgency Behind RFL Strategic Recommendations

While the RFL recently announced the appointment of an advisory panel comprised of former Great Britain and England players to discuss the future of the national sides, Carney believes this move is insufficient. He pointed to a list of 144 strategic recommendations released by the RFL in February, which covered essential areas such as governance, financing, and the improvement of player pathways. Carney demanded to know why these documented issues have not yet been translated into an actionable strategic plan, questioning whether the organization is merely engaging in window dressing rather than genuine reform.

Also read The blunders that left England with no chance at the Rugby League World Cup

Systemic Failures Exposed by Recent Defeats

The recent losses highlighted a widening performance gap between English teams and the dominant southern hemisphere sides, a trend that has been developing over time rather than emerging overnight. Carney described the current situation as attempting to fix a leaky roof by buying more buckets, emphasizing that the solutions-better coaching, stronger academies, and improved pathways-are already known. He stated that the problem is not a lack of knowledge about what is wrong, but rather a lack of leadership, resources, and determination to implement the necessary changes to address these foundational weaknesses.

New RFL Leadership Under Scrutiny

The comments come at a time when the RFL is navigating a transition in its executive leadership, with Ian Nolan taking over as chief executive in July following his tenure as a senior executive at Manchester United. Carney acknowledged that Nolan is relatively new to the role and should not bear the full weight of historical failures on his shoulders, yet he also noted that leadership changes should not serve as an excuse to reset the clock or ignore ongoing obligations. The former winger expressed skepticism regarding whether the new administration has the will to challenge the status quo and deliver the tangible improvements that the sport urgently requires.

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Potential NRL Partnership and Investment

In parallel with calls for domestic reform, the RFL is currently engaged in talks with the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) regarding potential investment and a strategic partnership with the National Rugby League (NRL) and its women's competition (NRLW). Carney welcomed the prospect of such a partnership but cautioned that financial injection alone is not a silver bullet. He argued that capital investment must be coupled with better management and clear decision-making processes at both the Super League and club levels to ensure that funds are effectively allocated to enhance the sport across the entire pyramid.

Grassroots Growth and Player Pathways

Carney emphasized that long-term success depends on widening the base of participation at the grassroots level, which will inevitably lead to a larger pool of talent for the international teams. He called for the RFL and Super League clubs to draw a line in the sand and commit seriously to resourcing international teams and youth development. Without a significant increase in player participation and a structured approach to pathway development, even a strong link with the NRL will not transform the game or produce a competitive England side capable of challenging the global giants of the sport.