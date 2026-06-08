Brian Cox Celebrates 80th Birthday and 25th Wedding Anniversary with Wife Nicole Ansari-Cox

Brian Cox and wife Nicole Ansari-Cox celebrated his 80th birthday and their 25th wedding anniversary with a party for 170 guests and an intimate vow renewal ceremony. The couple, who have two sons Orson and Torin, were joined by close friends and family including Sir Ian McKellen, Zoe Wanamaker, and Charles Dance.

Brian Cox and wife Nicole Ansari-Cox celebrated his 80th birthday and their 25th wedding anniversary with a party for 170 guests and an intimate vow renewal ceremony.

The couple, who have two sons Orson and Torin, were joined by close friends and family including Sir Ian McKellen, Zoe Wanamaker, and Charles Dance. Brian Cox, best known for his role as Logan Roy in Succession, has been open about his opinions on people in Hollywood, branding some 'overrated' and 'a***holes'. He has reportedly turned down roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and has expressed his dislike for actors such as Johnny Depp and Edward Norton.

Brian Cox has also spoken about his approach to life and marriage, saying that living in separate homes makes him feel like he's 'dating again' and advising couples to 'let the other person be free'. Ahead of his milestone birthday, Brian Cox has declared that he 'doesn't want to be careful anymore!

' and will say what he wants, despite his wife's concerns about his no-nonsense approach to life





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Brian Cox Nicole Ansari-Cox 80Th Birthday 25Th Wedding Anniversary Succession Logan Roy

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