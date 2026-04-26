Brian Cox Embraces Young Co-Star Alexandra Wilkie as 'Like a Granddaughter' on Film Set

Eleven-year-old Alexandra Wilkie shares her heartwarming experience working with Brian Cox on his directorial debut, 'Glenrothan', revealing the 'Succession' star's unexpected kindness and generosity.

Growing up near Glasgow, Alexandra Wilkie led a typical life for a nine-year-old until a dance school opportunity led her to audition for Brian Cox 's directorial debut, ' Glenrothan '.

The film, released last week, centers on a bitter rivalry between Scottish brothers fighting over their whisky distillery, and features a stellar cast including Cox himself, Alan Cumming, Alexandra Shipp, and Shirley Henderson. Brian Cox, known for his commanding portrayal of Logan Roy in 'Succession', is a figure unafraid of expressing his opinions, often sparking debate with his critiques of contemporary culture and the entertainment industry.

However, his interactions with young Alexandra Wilkie and her mother, Kim, were remarkably warm and supportive, with Cox embracing Alexandra as if she were a granddaughter. Eleven-year-old Alexandra recalls her initial meeting with Brian and his wife, Nicole Ansari Cox, describing them as incredibly welcoming and different from the often-intense characters Cox portrays. After submitting a self-tape audition, Alexandra was quickly drawn into the process, and the filmmakers immediately recognized her potential.

Kim emphasizes the instant connection, noting that Brian and Nicole were captivated by Alexandra from the start. A key requirement for the role of Sasha, set in Glasgow but requiring a North American accent, was finding a local actress who could convincingly deliver the 'yank twang'. Alexandra proved to be the perfect fit, with Nicole and Brian consistently praising her accent work.

Beyond the professional realm, the Coxes extended genuine care and affection, creating a sense of security for Alexandra and her mother. Kim felt comfortable leaving Alexandra in their care, describing their warmth and authenticity as unexpected. Following six weeks of filming near Glasgow, Brian and Nicole continued to nurture their relationship with Alexandra, inviting her into their world of premieres and film festivals.

'Glenrothan' premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Alexandra confidently navigated the red carpet alongside Brian and Shirley Henderson. The experience was a whirlwind of glamorous events, complete with champagne and gourmet treats. They later attended the Palm Springs Film Festival, enjoying dinners and outings with Brian and Nicole, including a trip on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway. Alexandra even surprised co-star Alan Cumming at his Hollywood Boulevard star ceremony, prompting a joyful reunion with the Coxes.

The connection extended to Alexandra Shipp, who expressed a desire to experience Scottish wildlife, leading to a day spent visiting farms and interacting with Highland cows. This unexpected journey has transformed Alexandra’s life, offering her a glimpse into the world of filmmaking and forging a unique bond with some of the industry’s most respected figures





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