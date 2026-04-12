Brian Cox: The Unfiltered Opinions of a Hollywood Icon

Succession star Brian Cox, known for his portrayal of Logan Roy, is unafraid to speak his mind. This article explores his most explosive outbursts, from criticizing fellow actors to sharing his thoughts on method acting.

Brian Cox , renowned for his portrayal of the formidable media mogul Logan Roy in the acclaimed HBO series Succession , has never shied away from voicing his candid opinions. As he approaches his 80th birthday, the Scottish actor appears to be doubling down on his no-holds-barred approach to life, famously declaring that he 'doesn't want to be careful anymore.

' This sentiment encapsulates Cox's long-standing reputation for outspokenness, which has seen him critique everything from 'woke culture' to the performances of some of Hollywood's biggest names. Cox's pronouncements, often delivered with a characteristic bluntness, have cemented his image as a figure unafraid to ruffle feathers and challenge prevailing norms within the entertainment industry. He has, throughout his career, offered unfiltered assessments of his peers, their work, and the broader cultural landscape, making him a compelling and sometimes controversial figure. \Over the years, Cox has demonstrated a particular willingness to share his thoughts on fellow actors, often offering surprisingly harsh judgments. For instance, he openly expressed his relief at turning down a role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, citing his opinion that Johnny Depp was 'so overblown' and 'so overrated'. He extended this critical eye to other prominent figures, including Edward Norton, whom he described as 'a pain in the a**e,' and Kevin Spacey, whom he deemed a 'stupid, stupid man.' Even the work of acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino was not spared, with Cox labeling it 'meretricious' and criticizing its emphasis on style over substance. Despite these strong criticisms, Cox has admitted he'd still consider working with Tarantino, demonstrating a pragmatic side to his outspokenness. Beyond the realm of acting, Cox has also weighed in on casting choices, criticizing Margot Robbie's selection for a role in an adaptation of Wuthering Heights. His comments, often delivered with a dry wit, reveal a complex personality unafraid of confrontation and committed to expressing his authentic self.\Cox's critiques extend beyond individual actors and specific projects, encompassing broader perspectives on acting styles and approaches. He has notably clashed with the method acting practiced by his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong, describing it as 'f***ing annoying' and 'really a cultural clash.' This criticism, stemming from a difference in approach to the craft, highlights Cox's skepticism towards certain acting techniques. Even figures like David Bowie haven't escaped his sharp comments, with Cox remarking on Bowie's acting ability from their shared experience in the 1960s. Cox's unfiltered opinions are not without personal consequences. He reflects on his comments and the concerns of his wife regarding his approach to life. Yet, he appears to embrace this outspokenness, as he looks towards his 80th birthday. Cox's frankness has sometimes led to repercussions, as seen in Daniel Day-Lewis's response to Cox's dismissal of method acting. Cox's stance reflects his belief in the importance of professionalism, clear communication, and a focus on the core elements of the job, which is a reminder that even in the world of entertainment, authenticity and the courage to speak one's mind can make a significant impact





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