Brian Cox Unrecognizable as 'New York Ripper' on Dexter: Resurrection Set

Succession star Brian Cox debuts his transformed look as a wheelchair-using retired serial killer, Dom Framt, on the set of Dexter: Resurrection. The highly anticipated second season will see Michael C. Hall return as Dexter Morgan, facing new challenges and a complex family dynamic with his son, Harrison.

Brian Cox , renowned for his portrayal of Logan Roy in Succession , has undergone a striking transformation for his new role in Dexter: Resurrection . The 79-year-old actor was recently spotted on set in New York, appearing frail in a wheelchair, sporting a large white moustache and glasses.

He will be playing Dom Framt, a retired serial killer known as the 'New York Ripper', a character previously teased in the first series of the revival. The second season of Dexter: Resurrection promises a complex narrative, with Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall, navigating a battle against two killers – a notorious one and a new terror in New York – while also confronting a mid-life crisis.

His son, Harrison, portrayed by Jack Alcott, will continue his own pursuit of justice, leading to a dark chapter for both father and son. The upcoming season boasts a stellar cast alongside Cox and Hall, including the return of fan favorites Uma Thurman as Charley, Jack Alcott, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Sarif, Dominic Fumusa, and James Remar. New additions to the cast include Dan Stevens, Emmy Award winner Bokeem Woodbine, and Nona Parker Johnson.

Production officially kicked off this week, with Michael C. Hall confirming the start of filming on Showtime's Instagram, teasing another 'thrill ride' for viewers. The revival aims to appeal to both longtime fans and a new generation, with Dexter: Original Sin serving as a prequel to introduce the series to a wider audience.

Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President, emphasized the excitement of having Hall reprise his iconic role and the strategy of offering both a continuation and a fresh start for the franchise. Uma Thurman will portray Charley, the Head of Security for billionaire Leon Prater, described as a resourceful and meticulous former Special Ops officer.

Meanwhile, Brian Cox has expressed his thoughts on the conclusion of Succession, stating that his character, Logan Roy, was killed off 'too early', though he acknowledged the creator Jesse Armstrong's decision to end the show before it lost its impact. Cox believes Logan could have remained a central figure for a bit longer, particularly to avoid focusing on the 'boring kids' after his departure.

The anticipation for Dexter: Resurrection is high, with the series promising a thrilling and intricate storyline that builds upon the legacy of the original Dexter, while also exploring new dimensions of the characters and their world. The show's synopsis hints at a season filled with suspense, moral ambiguity, and the enduring struggle between darkness and redemption





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brian Cox Dexter: Resurrection Michael C. Hall Uma Thurman Succession Dom Framt New York Ripper Paramount+ Television Serial Killer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scots acting legend Brian Cox hails 'amazing' young Blantyre actressAlexandra Wilkie appears in Cox's directorial debut, Glenrothan.

Read more »

Cute Stirling village where new Scottish whisky film Glenrothan was shotThe movie stars Brian Cox and Alan Cumming as estranged brothers.

Read more »

Sara Cox Named New Host of BBC Radio 2 Breakfast ShowSara Cox will replace Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2's Breakfast Show following allegations against Mills. Cox currently hosts the Teatime show and expressed her excitement about the new role.

Read more »

Bolton's Sara Cox announced as Scott Mills' replacement on BBC Radio 2 BreakfastThe presenter, who currently hosts the station’s weekday Teatime show, has been confirmed for the new radio gig

Read more »

Sara Cox officially replacing Scott Mills as new BBC Radio 2 Breakfast hostSara Cox will replace Scott Mills as the new BBC Radio 2 Breakfast host after month of uncertainty following his firing from the broadcaster

Read more »

Sara Cox confirmed as new Radio 2 Breakfast host after Scott Mills sacked by BBCThe popular presenter will make the move from the Teatime slot to the flagship morning show.

Read more »