Brian MacKinnon Sentenced After Home Invasion of Professor Whiting

Brian MacKinnon, the former student who re-enrolled at his school 13 years later, has been held on remand after threatening the life of Professor Brian Whiting during a nine-hour home invasion.

Brian MacKinnon, the individual who previously captivated global media by re-enrolling in his former secondary education institution thirteen years after his initial departure, is currently detained behind bars following a violent incident at the residence of his former university lecturer. The suspect, now aged sixty-three, carried out a menacing attack on the home of Professor Brian Whiting and his spouse, Marlene, resulting in criminal charges and immediate incarceration in Glasgow.

The Core Details of the Home Invasion

The High Court in Glasgow received detailed accounts of the incident which took place in the leafy west end of the city on September 28 at approximately 4:30 pm. MacKinnon entered the property through an unlocked back door while Professor Whiting was in his study and his wife was in the garden. Once inside, the masked intruder concealed himself within the dwelling undetected for a duration of nine hours until the early hours of the morning.

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At approximately 1:30 am, the couple awoke to the sound of their bedroom door opening. MacKinnon entered the room wearing a mask, a grey cap, and dark clothing. He immediately issued a command to not use any lights and threatened to cause serious physical harm to Mrs. Whiting if she did not lie back down in her bed. The professor and his wife remained helpless in bed for several hours while the intruder maintained his presence in the room.

Stakeholder Positions and Historical Grudges

During the terrifying ordeal, MacKinnon directed his aggression specifically toward Professor Whiting, blaming the retired academic and two former colleagues for altering the trajectory of his life and allegedly contributing to the death of his parents. He demanded that Professor Whiting publicly admit to a conspiracy designed to prevent him from pursuing a career in medicine. This confrontation was fueled by decades-old grievances stemming from events in 1993.

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MacKinnon originally gained notoriety in 1993 by impersonating a sixteen-year-old Canadian student named Brandon Lee to re-enroll at Bearsden Academy. He had left the school in 1980 after failing exams at the University of Glasgow. His deception was unraveled in 1995, leading to his expulsion from Dundee University where he had briefly studied. Professor Whiting, then the Dean of the medical school, was instrumental in the events that ended MacKinnon's academic ambitions at that time.

Impact of Media Coverage on the Incident

The immediate trigger for the attack appears linked to the broadcast of the 2022 docu-drama titled My Old School, which aired on BBC Scotland on September 27 at 10:15 pm. The film, starring actor Alan Cumming as MacKinnon, utilized archival footage including a 1995 interview with Professor Whiting. In that interview, Whiting stated that MacKinnon was asked to leave after failing to complete his second-year resit successfully despite being given every possible chance.

Prosecutor Eilidh Robertson told the court that the incensed MacKinnon launched the home invasion the day after the program aired. During the attack, he claimed to possess a network of spies monitoring the couple and threatened that they would be dead if their demands were not met. He insisted the academic retract his previous public statements regarding the fraud and his expulsion.

Legal Outcomes and Current Status

On Thursday, Brian MacKinnon pleaded guilty to charges of attempted extortion. The Crown accepted not guilty pleas for five other charges, which included possession of two push daggers, an unlicensed stun gun, and a breach of the peace. MacKinnon is currently being held on remand in Glasgow's Barlinnie prison while awaiting further legal proceedings.

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Judge Lady Anwar described the incident as a shocking and terrifying ordeal for the couple, both of whom are in their eighties. She indicated that MacKinnon is likely to face a significant custodial sentence upon sentencing. Professor Whiting and his wife expressed relief that the threat has been neutralized but noted the profound disturbance to their peaceful lives after thirty years without contact from their former student.