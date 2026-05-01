Queen guitarist Brian May's proposal to plant 3,000 daffodils on a village green in Surrey was rejected by local councillors over safety concerns, leading to frustration and a debate about community projects and public space.

Brian May , the iconic guitarist from the legendary rock band Queen , has expressed his frustration after a proposal to plant 3,000 daffodils on a village green in Elstead , Surrey , was rejected by local councillors.

The plan, inspired by a successful daffodil planting scheme at a nearby church, aimed to brighten up the community landmark with a vibrant display of spring blooms. However, Elstead Parish Council turned down the offer, citing safety concerns related to potential obstruction of drivers' views. May, a resident near Elstead, voiced his bewilderment at the decision, particularly given the presence of larger obstructions like parked vehicles, including a substantial ice cream van, already surrounding the green.

He had personally donated the bulbs and participated in the planting outside St James' Church last year, where they flourished beautifully this spring, prompting him to extend the initiative to the village green. The council’s decision has sparked a debate about balancing community beautification projects with perceived safety risks and the preservation of open spaces. The core of the disagreement lies in the council’s assessment that the 18-inch tall daffodil stalks could impede visibility for motorists.

May countered this argument, questioning how such relatively small plants could pose a significant hazard, especially considering the existing obstructions. He reluctantly announced the cancellation of his bulb orders following the council’s rejection. The Parish Council, in a statement, emphasized its responsibility to prioritize safety, accessibility, and the long-term management of the village green for all residents.

They also highlighted the differences between the Church Green, which is more sheltered by trees and therefore more suitable for daffodil planting, and the open expanse of the village green. The council did offer alternative planting locations, but these were not accepted by May.

This isn’t the first instance of floral-related challenges for May; the daffodils planted at St James’ Church unexpectedly bloomed in a brighter shade of yellow than originally intended, deviating from the planned subtle cream and pale yellow ‘Ice Follies’ variety. Despite this initial disappointment, May ultimately embraced the vibrant ‘Golden Aura’ daffodils, finding beauty in the unexpected outcome. Beyond his horticultural endeavors, Brian May continues to pursue his musical passion despite a recent health scare.

Having experienced a minor stroke in 2024, he has adjusted his touring schedule but remains committed to performing live. He recently hinted at upcoming performances on Instagram, reassuring fans that he has no intention of retiring from the stage. Queen, a globally renowned band with nearly 300 million records sold, has maintained a strong presence in the music industry since the passing of its legendary frontman, Freddie Mercury, in 1991, evolving through various lineups and iterations.

The situation with the daffodils underscores the complexities of community projects and the challenges of navigating differing perspectives on public space. While May’s intention was purely to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the village green, the council’s concerns regarding safety and accessibility ultimately led to the rejection of his generous offer. The incident highlights the importance of open dialogue and compromise in balancing community initiatives with responsible governance.

The future of the daffodil project remains uncertain, but May has indicated a willingness to revisit the proposal, potentially exploring alternative solutions that address the council’s concerns





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brian May Queen Daffodils Elstead Surrey Parish Council

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vitor Pereira's Brian Clough inspiration as Nottingham Forest prepare for Europa semi-finalNottingham Forest host Aston Villa at the City Ground for their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday

Read more »

Friendlier AI chatbots may make more mistakes, study suggestsTraining AI chatbots to sound friendlier may lead to more errors and a higher likelihood of agreeing with false beliefs, especially when users express sadness. A study by the Oxford Internet Institute analyzed over 400,000 responses from five AI platforms, finding that warmer chatbots made 10-30% more mistakes in areas like medical advice and fact-checking. Researchers warn of a trade-off between warmth and accuracy as AI becomes more integrated into daily life.

Read more »

Luke Littler may need to adjust approach amid fan hostility, says PDC chiefPDC chief executive Matt Porter suggests Luke Littler may need to change his approach after facing booing from fans in recent events. Littler, a two-time reigning world champion, has seen a shift in crowd reception following on-stage incidents, including a spat with Gian van Veen. While Littler has thrived on crowd interaction, Porter notes that darts fans often follow patterns, and reversing negative reactions may require a different strategy.

Read more »

24/7 casino and tanning shop plan emerges near Nottingham's Old Market SquareIt would move into an empty building that was last a charity shop

Read more »

Alan Titchmarsh Shares Top Plant Choices for a Warm MayGardening expert Alan Titchmarsh advises on preparing British gardens for warmer temperatures expected in May, recommending five plants including scabious, pulmonaria, ferns, lavender, and hardy geraniums.

Read more »

West Northants council warning as market traders stay putCiro's Place and Fryin' Brian may face enforcement action and court action, the council says.

Read more »