Brian McFadden Makes Blunt Jokes About Ex-Wife Kerry Katona During Concert

The former Westlife singer shared humorous anecdotes about his marriage to Kerry Katona, including wearing white to upset her and parking struggles on Father's Day. He emphasized their current friendship and co-parenting relationship.

Brian McFadden, the 46-year-old former Westlife singer, recently made a series of blunt jokes about his ex-wife Kerry Katona during a concert performance. McFadden, who was married to the 45-year-old TV personality from 2002 to 2006, took to the stage alongside Boyzone's Keith Duffy as part of their ongoing tour.

In a lighthearted moment captured by a fan, McFadden recounted details from their wedding day, claiming he wore white intentionally to irritate his bride. He quickly followed up by assuring the audience that they have since reconciled, stating they are friends now and he even follows her on Facebook.

However, he jokingly complained about the difficulty of finding parking outside her house on Father's Day, adding that he has to park at a distant NCP car park and walk two miles. The crowd laughed as McFadden clarified that he was only kidding about following her on Facebook, remarking that he doesn't actually do that. The comments come years after their highly publicized divorce, which was fueled by McFadden's admission of infidelity on his stag night with a lap dancer.

This confession deeply affected Katona, who later revealed that it triggered childhood trauma stemming from her upbringing, including time spent in foster care and her mother's mental health struggles. Despite the painful history, the former couple have maintained a working relationship for the sake of their two daughters, Molly, 24, and Lilly-Sue, 23. McFadden has since moved on, marrying his current wife Danielle Parkinson, while Katona is in a relationship with personal trainer Paolo Margaglione.

In recent years, Katona has reflected on their marriage with candor, describing it as fake and phoney in an interview with The Mirror. She stated that her first marriage was not what she truly wanted and that she simply went along with it, believing it would last forever. Now that their daughters are adults, Katona and McFadden rarely see each other, but they continue to co-parent amicably.

McFadden's onstage jokes, while brutal, highlight the evolution of their relationship from bitter divorce to friendly co-parents. The singer's humor, though laced with sarcasm, underscores a sense of closure and mutual respect that has developed over time. As both have built new lives, they find common ground in their shared love for their children. The concert audience seemed to appreciate the glimpse into McFadden's personal life, with many fans sharing the clip online and expressing surprise at the candid remarks.

This incident serves as a reminder that even the most tumultuous celebrity marriages can eventually lead to a place of peace and even laughter. The journey from heartbreak to humor is not an easy one, but for McFadden and Katona, it appears they have successfully navigated the complexities of divorce and co-parenting. With their daughters now grown, the focus has shifted from custody arrangements to shared memories and the occasional Father's Day parking predicament.

McFadden's willingness to poke fun at his own past mistakes and current inconveniences suggests a man who has come to terms with his history and cherishes the bond he shares with his children, even if it means a long walk from the NCP. The story also underscores the importance of maintaining a positive relationship for the sake of children, even when the past is fraught with difficulty.

McFadden and Katona's example shows that time can heal wounds and allow for humor where once there was pain. As they continue their separate lives, their ability to laugh about the past is a testament to their growth and maturity. Fans of both celebrities have praised their handling of the situation, noting that it sets a positive example for others going through similar experiences.

In an era where celebrity divorces often become bitter public feuds, McFadden and Katona's story stands out as a hopeful narrative of reconciliation and friendship





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