Brian McKnight Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex-Wife and Son Over Alleged Character Assassination

Grammy-nominated singer Brian McKnight has filed a lawsuit accusing his ex-wife Julie McKnight and son Brian McKnight Jr. of collaborating with media outlets to spread false narratives about his parenting and relationship with his late son Niko. The legal complaint alleges defamation and seeks damages for harm to his reputation and career.

Brian McKnight, the renowned R&B singer known for hits like Back At One, has filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Julie McKnight and son Brian McKnight Jr., accusing them of collaborating with media outlets and bloggers to tarnish his reputation.

The 56-year-old entertainer, born in Buffalo, New York, alleges in a federal court filing in Atlanta that his relatives conspired with the New York Post and bloggers Marc Lamont Hill and Tasha K to orchestrate a malicious character assassination campaign against him. According to legal documents reviewed by the Daily Mail, McKnight claims that the parties involved propagated a sensational but false narrative suggesting he had abandoned his children, including his late son Niko, who passed away from cancer in May 2025 at the age of 32.

The Grammy-nominated artist further asserts that another dishonest accusation was that he refused to tell Niko he loved him before his death, a claim he vehemently denies. McKnight’s legal team argues that the defamatory statements have caused significant harm to his personal reputation, family life, and career.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, comes over four months after the New York Post published an article titled Brian McKnight’s ex-wife blasts singer’s heartbreaking choice not to tell dying son Niko I love you on December 5, 2025. The singer points to an August 2019 Instagram post by his son Brian McKnight Jr., which he says falsely implied that he had abandoned his children.

The post included a statement from McKnight Jr. that read, I can’t imagine abandoning my children, man, which McKnight’s legal complaint describes as a deliberate attempt to paint him as an absent father. Despite the post being publicly available and never retracted, McKnight maintains that the allegations are false and were used as the foundation for a broader narrative that has persisted for nearly six years.

In his lawsuit, McKnight also highlights interviews conducted by Brian McKnight Jr. and Julie McKnight with Marc Lamont Hill in late 2025, where he claims they reinforced the false accusations. He alleges that during these interviews, he was portrayed as a father who refused to communicate with his dying son and did not express love during his final days.

McKnight emphasizes that the disagreements with his sons occurred when they were adults, not during their childhood, and that the narrative of estrangement is misleading. The singer is seeking damages in the lawsuit, and his legal team has stated that the defamatory statements have had a lasting impact on his life and career. Representatives for Brian McKnight, Julie McKnight, and Brian McKnight Jr. have been contacted for comment but have not yet responded





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