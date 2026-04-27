Brian McKnight Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex-Wife and Son Over Alleged Character Assassination

Grammy-nominated singer Brian McKnight has filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Julie McKnight and son Brian McKnight Jr., accusing them of collaborating with media outlets and bloggers to spread false narratives about him. The lawsuit claims that these allegations have damaged his reputation, family life, and career.

Brian McKnight, the renowned 56-year-old singer behind hits like Back At One, has filed a defamation lawsuit in a federal court in Atlanta against his ex-wife Julie McKnight and son Brian McKnight Jr. The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, accuses them of collaborating with media outlets and bloggers, including the New York Post, Marc Lamont Hill, and Tasha K, to orchestrate a malicious character assassination campaign against him.

According to court documents reviewed by the Daily Mail, McKnight claims that his relatives perpetuated a sensational but false narrative, alleging that he abandoned his children and failed to express love to his late son Niko before his death from cancer in May 2025. The Grammy-nominated artist asserts that these allegations have caused significant harm to his reputation, family life, and career, prompting him to seek legal remedies.

The defamation lawsuit comes over four months after the New York Post published an article titled Brian McKnight’s ex-wife blasts singer’s heartbreaking choice not to tell dying son Niko I love you on December 5, 2025. McKnight points to an August 2019 Instagram post by his son Brian McKnight Jr., which he claims falsely suggested that he had abandoned his children. The post reportedly included a statement from Brian McKnight Jr. saying, I can’t imagine abandoning my children, man.

McKnight argues in his legal complaint that this post became the foundation for a broader false narrative that has persisted for nearly six years. He emphasizes that the narrative deliberately obscured the fact that his disagreements with his sons occurred after they were adults, rather than during their childhood. In his legal filing, McKnight also cites interviews conducted by Julie McKnight and Brian McKnight Jr. with Marc Lamont Hill in late 2025, where they allegedly reinforced the false accusations.

He claims they portrayed him as a father who refused to communicate with his dying son and did not express love during his final days. McKnight is seeking damages in the lawsuit, asserting that the relentless and persistent assault on his character has caused him significant personal and professional harm. Representatives for Brian McKnight, Julie McKnight, and Brian McKnight Jr. have been contacted for comment by the Daily Mail, but no response has been received as of yet.

The case highlights the ongoing tensions within the McKnight family and the impact of media narratives on public figures





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Brian McKnight Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex-Wife and Son Over Alleged Character AssassinationGrammy-nominated singer Brian McKnight has filed a lawsuit accusing his ex-wife Julie McKnight and son Brian McKnight Jr. of collaborating with media outlets to spread false narratives about his parenting and relationship with his late son Niko. The legal complaint alleges defamation and seeks damages for harm to his reputation and career.

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