Brianne Howey Announces Second Pregnancy in Heartfelt Mother's Day Reveal

The Ginny and Georgia star shares the news of her expanding family and reflects on how real-life motherhood influenced her portrayal of Georgia Miller.

Brianne Howey , the talented actress best known for her compelling role in the hit Netflix series Ginny and Georgia, has brought a wave of joy to her fans by announcing that she is expecting her second child.

This heartwarming news was shared on a Sunday, perfectly timed to coincide with the celebration of Mother's Day in the United States. In a stunning social media update, the 36-year-old star posted a radiant photograph of herself wearing a vibrant yellow dress that beautifully accentuated her pregnancy bump. With a tender expression as she cradled her stomach, Howey captioned the image by stating that their family is growing once again and wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day.

This announcement marks a beautiful new chapter for Brianne and her husband, Matt Ziering, who have been married for five years. Beyond the personal excitement of a new addition to the family, Howey has been open about how her journey into motherhood has profoundly impacted her professional work. Having given birth to her first daughter two years ago, the actress found that her real-life experiences provided a new lens through which to view her character, Georgia Miller.

In the series, Georgia is a complex mother who gave birth to her daughter, Ginny, at the young age of 15, leading to a lifelong bond characterized by both fierce protection and intense conflict. Howey admitted that before she became a mother herself, some of Georgia's behavior seemed absolutely insane, unhinged, and perhaps too over the top. She questioned why the character took up so much space in the lives of those around her.

However, the arrival of her own daughter changed everything. She now describes herself as being completely obsessed with her child, which allowed her to truly empathize with Georgia's obsession with Ginny. This personal evolution has given her a deeper respect for mothers everywhere and a more nuanced approach to her acting. This willingness to blend her personal truth with her art was also evident in her work on the Netflix movie titled Kinda Pregnant.

Howey revealed that she made the intimate decision to incorporate her actual birth story into a specific scene in the film. According to the actress, the idea came about after a conversation with Amy, who questioned why more people were not discussing their real birth experiences. The following day on set, Howey delivered a performance based on the actual events of her own delivery.

She described the experience as being both risky and safe, noting that the intimacy of the moment was manageable because she felt a strong sense of trust and safety with Amy. She expressed immense gratitude toward her collaborator for taking a creative risk and allowing the scene to be as authentic and bold as possible. Looking back at her personal milestones, Brianne and Matt Ziering tied the knot on July 24, 2021.

Their wedding was a reflection of their preference for intimacy and warmth, taking place in a lovely backyard garden setting in California. The celebration was attended by approximately 100 of their closest friends and family members, creating a cozy and heartfelt atmosphere. As she prepares for the arrival of her second child, Howey is also looking forward to returning to the world of Ginny and Georgia.

She is set to star in the fourth season of the show alongside her co-star Antonia Gentry. While a formal release date has not yet been announced, fans are eager to see how the story unfolds. The third season ended on a gripping cliffhanger in 2025, with Georgia finally being freed from prison after facing murder accusations.

However, her victory was bittersweet, as her life remained in shambles. Her husband Paul had left her, she discovered she was pregnant within the show, and the final scenes teased a dangerous new threat as her estranged family began tracking her down once again





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