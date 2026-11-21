Author and builder Andy Collier argues the UK must bridge the gap between education and trades to solve the Neet crisis, citing his own successful path into skilled employment.

Author and lifelong bricklayer Andy Collier argues that Britain faces a critical disconnect between a desperate shortage of skilled construction workers and nearly one million young people classified as Neets, or those not in education, employment, or training. Collier, who has spent over forty years calculating measurements and building houses, contends that the nation's current figures make little sense given the urgent need for tradespeople.

The Core Skills Shortage And Youth Unemployment

The construction industry requires thousands of additional skilled workers to meet housing demands, yet close to a million young individuals remain disconnected from the workforce and educational systems. Collier points out that despite the obvious need for labor, the country struggles to connect these two groups, a problem he highlights while reviewing a recent report by ex-Labour minister Alan Milburn. The report proposes increased apprenticeships and work experience programs, specifically mentioning links between construction training and employer needs in Liverpool, which Collier views as sensible but overdue.

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Collier's Divergent Career Path From School To Site

Collier was born in East London and moved to a sprawling council estate at age eight, where he grew up with the advice to get a trade because job security was guaranteed. Although he struggled with classroom mathematics and sat next to his best friend Dave for years, he excelled in art, woodwork, metalwork, and technical drawing. At fifteen, he secured permission to leave school one day a week to attend college for bricklaying, a decision he credits as the most important in his life. This move allowed him to transition from a struggling student to the best bricklayer in his class, eventually leading to a three-year apprenticeship with Tower Hamlets council.

Political Shifts And The Decline Of Apprenticeships

While Collier thrived in the 1980s under Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who championed enterprise and home ownership, the broader training system began to unravel during that decade. The number of apprentices in employment roughly halved between 1979 and 1995 as factories closed and traditional routes to work weakened. Subsequent governments attempted to address this with Modern Apprenticeships in the 1990s and Tony Blair's push for fifty percent university participation, which Collier argues inadvertently established academic qualifications as the sole gold standard of ambition.

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Competing Views On Higher Education And Vocational Training

Collier believes the push for higher education created a dangerous message that trades were a lesser path, a notion contradicted by his own success and that of his friend Dave, who attended university and now edits this newspaper. Both found different but valid paths to success, with Collier earning good money early on and employing scores of other people for thirty-seven years. He suggests that current political leaders, including Andy Burnham, should look to historical examples of practical education rather than dismissing vocational routes.

Real World Impact On Housing And Future Policy

The immediate consequence of this skills gap is a severe housing shortage that the current labor market cannot resolve without significant structural changes to how young people are guided into trades. Collier calls for a rediscovery of clear pathways from school to work, emphasizing that the bridge between education and employment must be rebuilt to accommodate those who learn best through practical application. He urges policymakers to recognize that ignoring skilled trades perpetuates the Neet crisis and hinders national progress in construction and economic stability.