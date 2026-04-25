Bride Doused in Paint by Sister-in-Law on Wedding Day

A bride's wedding day was dramatically disrupted when her sister-in-law threw a pot of black paint at her, stemming from a long-running family feud. Despite the sabotage, the bride bravely continued with the ceremony.

The wedding day of Gemma Monk, a 35-year-old mother of two from Herne Bay, Kent, took a dramatically unexpected turn when her sister-in-law, Antonia Eastwood, 49, threw a pot of black paint at her.

This act of sabotage, stemming from a long-standing and bitter family feud, left Gemma covered in paint and her £1,800 wedding dress ruined. The incident occurred just as Gemma was preparing to walk down the aisle at Oakwood House register office in Maidstone, shattering the anticipation of a day she had waited almost 20 years for.

Despite the shocking disruption, Gemma, displaying remarkable resilience, managed to clean herself up and, with a borrowed dress provided by a church usher, proceeded with the ceremony just two hours later, to the cheers of her guests. Antonia Eastwood, a hairdresser known as Toni, narrowly avoided jail time after appearing at Maidstone Crown Court on charges of criminal damage.

While she expressed shame for the notoriety the incident brought upon herself and admitted to a panic attack during sentencing, she offered little remorse for her actions towards Gemma. She claimed the paint-throwing was a 'spur of the moment' reaction, fueled by a perceived slight from Gemma at her own wedding the previous year. According to Toni, Gemma attempted to sabotage her wedding by trying to trip her as she walked down the aisle, an accusation Gemma dismisses as false.

The paint itself was conveniently present in the car, leftover from a recent handprint and footprint art project with her newborn granddaughter. The roots of the conflict run deep within the family, marked by divided loyalties and escalating petty arguments. Toni and her husband Ashley, one of Gemma’s four brothers, were not invited to Gemma and Ken’s wedding, but they attended anyway, with Toni intending to confront Gemma.

The situation quickly devolved into chaos after the paint was thrown, with punches thrown and hair pulled, resembling a scene from a soap opera. Gemma’s father, Jason, inadvertently added to the mayhem by crashing his Range Rover into a brick wall while rushing to intervene. The incident, captured in photos shared worldwide, highlights a family fractured by animosity and a bride’s unwavering determination to reach the altar despite extraordinary circumstances.

The feud shows no signs of resolution, with no immediate plans for family reunions





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Wedding Family Feud Criminal Damage Bride Sabotage

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