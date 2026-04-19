Bride's Wedding Ruined by Sister-in-Law's Vengeful Paint Attack

A bride recounts the devastating moment her sister-in-law, fuelled by a bitter family feud and false accusations, hurled black paint at her wedding dress, forcing a last-minute change and a rescheduled ceremony. The attacker has since received a suspended prison sentence.

A bride’s dream wedding was shattered when her sister-in-law launched a vengeful paint attack, just moments before she was due to walk down the aisle. Gemma Monk, 35, was preparing to marry her childhood sweetheart Ken Monk on May 24, 2024, at the picturesque Oakwood House in Maidstone, Kent.

The atmosphere, however, turned from joyous anticipation to utter devastation when her sister-in-law, Antonia ‘Toni’ Eastwood, arrived uninvited and proceeded to douse Gemma’s pristine white wedding dress in black paint. This shocking act of sabotage stemmed from a bitter family feud, with Eastwood wrongly accusing Gemma of tripping her at Eastwood’s own wedding to Gemma’s brother, Ashley, the previous year.

The incident left Gemma in tears and forced a frantic last-minute change of attire. Eastwood, the perpetrator, fled the scene immediately after her destructive act. Despite the trauma and the ruined £1,800 gown, Gemma displayed remarkable resilience. She managed to clean herself up, borrow a dress, provide a police statement, and remarkably, still proceeded with her wedding ceremony approximately two hours later.

Eastwood has since pleaded guilty to criminal damage and received a suspended prison sentence. Gemma shared the full extent of the harrowing ordeal and the deep-seated resentment that fuelled Eastwood’s actions. She explained that the animosity between the couples had been simmering since her brother Ashley’s wedding to Toni, which Gemma described as a chaotic event marred by family disputes and accidents.

Gemma believes that Toni harboured jealousy towards her close relationship with her brother, Ashley, and that both Toni and Ashley were unfairly blaming her for their own wedding day misfortunes. Gemma received a text message from Toni two months after her brother’s wedding, labelling her a ‘two-faced bitch’ and accusing her of deliberately tripping Eastwood during her wedding.

Gemma vehemently denied these accusations, pointing out her own short stature and the physical impossibility of such an act, further supported by wedding video footage that showed no such incident occurring. Gemma admitted that while she hadn’t always been the most supportive of her brother’s relationship, particularly after learning that both Ashley and Toni had left previous partners and children to be together, she had tried to prevent the feud from escalating.

The animosity had reached a point where Gemma and Ken chose not to invite Ashley or Toni to their wedding, opting instead to invite Ashley’s ex-wife and their daughter with whom they had maintained a friendly relationship. Gemma recounted the shock and disbelief she felt upon receiving Toni's accusatory text, feeling blindsided by the unwarranted animosity.

She maintained that the accusations were delusional and sought to find a scapegoat for their own wedding day failures. The events leading up to the paint-throwing incident highlight a profound breakdown in family relationships, with Gemma bearing the brunt of her sister-in-law’s misguided anger.

Despite the emotional distress and the tangible damage to her wedding dress, Gemma’s determination to marry her lifelong partner shone through, transforming a potential catastrophe into a testament to her love and resolve. The images captured shortly after the incident, showing Gemma posing in a borrowed dress and with the paint-splattered original gown, serve as a stark reminder of the day’s unsettling events and Gemma’s courageous spirit in overcoming them.





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Wedding Sabotage Family Feud Criminal Damage Vengeful Attack Sister-In-Law Conflict

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