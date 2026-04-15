Bride-to-Be Roxy Horner's Painful Pre-Wedding Shaving Mishap

Model Roxy Horner revealed on Instagram that she cut her toes while attempting to shave them for the first time just days before her wedding to Jack Whitehall. The celebrity couple have been celebrating their pre-wedding festivities, with both the hen and stag dos proving to be eventful.

Model Roxy Horner inadvertently shared a rather personal and slightly gruesome detail about her pre-wedding preparations on social media. Just days before her highly anticipated wedding to comedian Jack Whitehall , Horner revealed that she had attempted to shave her big toes for the very first time and, predictably, ended up with cuts.

She took to Instagram Stories to humorously lament her decision, posting a picture of her slightly bloody digits and questioning her own rationale. 'Excuse my wrinkly feet from being in the bath for too long but why did I decide to shave my big toes for the first time in my life before the wedding?', she wrote, expressing her frustration that the efforts would likely go unnoticed. 'Now I'm going to have cuts that hurt and no one, literally, no one, not even my dog is going to notice that I have smooth big toes.'

The couple, who are set to tie the knot this weekend, have already celebrated their respective pre-wedding festivities. Horner's hen do, held in London, was a lavish affair that included karaoke, a private dinner, and a dance lesson from former Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtuk.

A highlight of her celebrations appeared to be a surprise lap dance from a Magic Mike stripper, which elicited a visibly stunned reaction from Horner. She shared clips of the energetic performance at the Hippodrome Casino, where she was seated front row with her friends.

During the weekend, Horner also showcased her style in a plunging lace sheer dress while out with friends and later enjoyed karaoke. Her mother-in-law-to-be, Hilary Whitehall, was also in attendance, sporting a vibrant pink sequin blazer and matching trousers. Horner herself embraced the bridal theme with a white 'wife' cowgirl hat and other personalized merchandise. Her hotel room at art'otel London Hoxton was decorated with 'Marriage Material' balloons, and she gifted her friends matching pyjamas.

Meanwhile, Jack Whitehall's stag do was equally eventful, though he humorously acknowledged that his memory of the night was somewhat hazy, with the Daily Mail serving as his unofficial itinerary.

During an interview on Chris Moyles' XFM show, Whitehall recounted starting his celebrations with Guinness at 11 am and confessed to a fragmented recollection of the evening's events. He described the stag do, which included celebrity pals like James Corden and Jamie Redknapp, as surprisingly tame despite the early start to drinking.

He mentioned being made to wear an inflatable crown, a Tottenham Hotspur shirt, and a cape. The stag celebrations reportedly began at The Devonshire pub before moving to the risqué cabaret venue The Box in Soho, followed by a round of mini-golf at Swingers. James Corden was noted to have briefly disappeared during the evening. The group's camaraderie was evident in photographs capturing their laughter and embraces.

Whitehall and Horner have been together since 2020 and announced their engagement in 2024. They welcomed their first child in September 2023





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