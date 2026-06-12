Bridge Collapse Disrupts West Coast Main Line Services in Warwickshire

A bridge in Nuneaton partially collapsed after being hit by a vehicle, blocking the West Coast Main Line and causing significant travel disruption between London and Scotland.

A significant disruption occurred on the West Coast Main Line through Warwickshire on Thursday following a partial bridge collapse . The incident happened on Marston Lane in Whitestone, Nuneaton , when a vehicle struck the bridge, causing extensive damage and forcing the closure of the road between Forders Lane and Nuneaton Road.

The fallen structure blocked the crucial railway line that connects London and Scotland via the West Midlands, impacting one of the United Kingdom's busiest rail corridors. Initially, the collision caused a complete blockage, but by Friday, Network Rail and National Rail were able to partially restore service. The lines between Nuneaton and Rugby reopened, though trains were subject to speed restrictions, leading to delays of up to ten minutes and potential cancellations or revisions to schedules.

The bridge was described as "seriously damaged," but fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. Passengers were strongly advised to verify their travel plans before departure and to budget additional time for their journeys. The West Coast Main Line, a vital artery for both passenger and freight services, runs from London Euston to Glasgow Central and Edinburgh, serving major hubs including Manchester Piccadilly, Wolverhampton, Birmingham New Street, Coventry, and Milton Keynes.

Both Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway services were affected by the obstruction. National Rail also reminded travelers that if their train was delayed by more than 15 minutes or cancelled, they would be entitled to a full refund from their point of ticket purchase. Engineers continue to assess the structural integrity of the remaining bridge components and will determine a timeline for full repairs and the restoration of normal service.

The incident underscores the vulnerability of key transport infrastructure to accidents and the cascading effects such events can have on national rail networks, causing widespread inconvenience and economic impact. Commuters and long-distance travelers alike faced uncertainty as alternative routes and transport modes were considered. The cooperation between rail operators, Network Rail, and authorities helped mitigate the situation, but the incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for robust maintenance and rapid response strategies for critical infrastructure.

Further updates will be provided as work progresses to clear the debris, repair the bridge, and return the railway to its full operational capacity





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Bridge Collapse West Coast Main Line Warwickshire Nuneaton Rail Disruption

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