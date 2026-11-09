Bridge View Nurseries Estate Sale: Calstock Ghost Site Lists for Discretionary Price

The abandoned Bridge View Nurseries development in Calstock, Cornwall, is up for sale. This derelict site, stalled since 2019, offers ten partial homes and 3.85 acres for an undisclosed price.

Bridge View Nurseries, a residential development site in Calstock, Cornwall, has been officially listed for sale after remaining abandoned for nearly a decade. The project, which was originally approved in 2018 with a plan to build 33 homes, has stood derelict since work was halted in 2019 due to severe financial constraints and planning delays. The estate is now available for purchase on application, with a price that has not been publicly disclosed.

Site Details and Construction Status

Stratton Creber Commercial estate agent, who is handling the sale, describes the property as comprising 3.85 acres (1.55 hectares) of land with a southerly aspect in the Tamar Valley. The site currently contains ten houses that have been constructed either wholly or partially. These structures remain vacant and boarded up, with some requiring only minor finishing touches while others face more significant issues. One of the eleven properties that saw initial foundation work is reportedly in such poor condition that it may require complete demolition and reconstruction.

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Financial Fallout and Planning Delays

The abandonment of the Bridge View Nurseries project was driven by costs that snowballed out of control, leading to insurmountable financial pressure on the developers. The primary catalyst for the collapse was identified as council delays, which resulted in the accumulation of 1.2 million pounds in interest payments. This debt burden became unsustainable for the developers, forcing them to cease construction activities entirely. The financial strain meant that the site could not progress to the completion phase, leaving the infrastructure incomplete and the housing units uninhabitable.

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Affordable Housing and Stakeholder Positions

Local residents have expressed significant frustration regarding the stagnation of the Bridge View development, particularly concerning the reduction of affordable housing units. The original application promised fifteen affordable homes, but this figure was reduced to ten following a Section 106 agreement application to Cornwall Council. Critics argue that the site is being marketed as luxury housing despite South East Cornwall being one of the most deprived areas in the country. Bridge View director Michael Wright has publicly accused Cornwall Council of imposing additional costs that eroded their budget, placing blame for the project's failure on regulatory hurdles rather than developer incompetence.

Future Development and Buyer Obligations

Prospective buyers acquiring the Bridge View Nurseries estate will inherit specific responsibilities for the completion of the remaining infrastructure. The purchase agreement requires the new owner to make a contribution of nearly 100,000 pounds for education and open space provisions. Additionally, any new road constructions must meet adoptable standards to be accepted by local authorities. A second planning application was passed in 2025, potentially offering a new pathway for the site, but the current listing emphasizes the need for the buyer to finalize the unfinished works and deliver the remaining market homes.