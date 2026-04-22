Bridgerton Star Genevieve Chenneour Reveals Trauma After Second Assault in London

Actress Genevieve Chenneour, best known for her role in Bridgerton, has spoken out about the lasting psychological impact of two violent attacks in London, including a confrontation with a phone thief and a recent assault near Oxford Circus. She details her struggles with agoraphobia and panic attacks, and her decision to leave the capital for her safety.

Genevieve Chenneour , known for her role in Bridgerton , has been navigating a challenging period following two separate incidents of violence in London . While currently engaged in a photoshoot for Opuline Jewellery, showcasing her in stockings and suspenders, her recent experiences have significantly impacted her life.

Just over a year ago, Chenneour bravely confronted a mobile phone thief, Zacariah Boulares, at a Joe & The Juice cafe, resulting in the thief's 22-month imprisonment. However, the incident left her deeply shaken, particularly due to the presence of a second individual who threatened her with a stabbing. This unresolved aspect of the attack continues to cause her distress.

Following the phone theft incident, Chenneour experienced severe agoraphobia and psychological trauma, leading her to move back in with her mother and rely on hotels when work requires her to be in London. She openly discussed the debilitating effects of the trauma, describing a 'dark downward spiral' and feelings of being a burden. More recently, in November, she was physically assaulted near Oxford Circus just minutes before an audition, an event that triggered fresh panic attacks.

This second attack, perpetrated by a man she described as being approximately 50 years old and 6ft 3in, has further eroded her confidence and prompted her to reconsider moving back to London. Despite her extensive sporting background, including qualifications in Amateur Boxing, Chenneour acknowledges the dangers of confronting attackers and advises others not to emulate her actions.

The actress shared details of the recent assault via a tearful video filmed in a room provided by the audition venue, expressing her shock and vulnerability. She highlighted the increasing crime rates in London and the anxieties she now faces when venturing into central London. While she attempts to regain her composure and pursue her acting career, the psychological scars of these incidents remain prominent.

The contrast between her current work – a glamorous jewellery campaign – and the trauma she has endured underscores the challenges faced by individuals navigating personal safety concerns in a major city. Chenneour’s story serves as a stark reminder of the lasting impact of violent crime and the importance of addressing safety concerns for both residents and visitors





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Genevieve Chenneour Bridgerton London Assault Trauma Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A new London mews house conjures up a spacious interior from a tiny plotJonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House.

Read more »

Former X Factor star, 29, charged with attempted murder after car ploughs into influencer in LondonA former X Factor contestant has been charged with attempted murder after a car ploughed into pedestrians in central London in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Read more »

Manchester woman Gabrielle Carrington charged after car driven into pedestrians in LondonShe has been remanded in custody ahead of her first appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court

Read more »

London Cold Case Trial: Brothers Accused of Decades-Old MurderTwo brothers are standing trial for the 1984 murder of civil servant Anthony Littler, with prosecutors alleging the killing was part of a series of hate-motivated attacks.

Read more »

London Underground Driver Suspended Following Antisemitic Remarks Amid Rising Synagogue AttacksA Tube driver faces suspension after a viral video shows him threatening Jewish passengers, as London grapples with a concerning rise in antisemitic hate crimes and arson attacks against synagogues.

Read more »

London Tube strike LIVE: Services grind to a halt after London Underground strike beginsFollow the latest updates on the April 2026 London Tube strike as Underground services begin to ramp down, with disruption until Friday.

Read more »