Bridgerton star narrowly escapes suspected building collapse at Cannes Film Festival party

Genevieve Chenneour, a rising star from the Netflix hit Bridgerton, narrowly escaped a suspected building collapse at an exclusive Cannes Film Festival party. The incident occurred at La Terrasse by Albane on top of the JW Marriott hotel, where around 250 guests had gathered for a 'Welcome to Cannes' party honouring festival director Thierry Fremaux.

Bridgerton star Genevieve Chenneour has revealed she thought she was 'going to die' before narrowly escaping a suspected building collapse at an exclusive Cannes Film Festival party.

The 28-year-old, who shot to global fame last year when CCTV footage went viral of her fighting off a violent phone thief in London, admitted she feared for her life when explosive noises rocked the rooftop venue during a star-studded Variety magazine event. The incident occurred at La Terrasse by Albane on top of the JW Marriott hotel on Wednesday night, where around 250 guests had gathered for a 'Welcome to Cannes' party honouring festival director Thierry Fremaux.

Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster, 46, was among the A-list attendees, alongside actress Diane Kruger, 49, director Renny Harlin, 67, and Oscars President Lynette Howell Taylor, 46. Despite the drama, Genevieve insisted she was unhurt and determined to continue networking at the prestigious festival. The actress is in Cannes with her friend, producer and actor Alexander Johnson, and a publicist to discuss a film project they are developing together





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Bridgerton Cannes Film Festival Building Collapse La Terrasse By Albane JW Marriott Hotel Welcome To Cannes Party Theo Fremaux Jordana Brewster Diane Kruger Renny Harlin Lynette Howell Taylor

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