Bridgwater Mayor Apologises for Editing Political Rival Out of Remembrance Photo

Leigh Redman, Labour mayor of Bridgwater, apologised after editing Conservative councillor Diogo Rodrigues out of a Remembrance Sunday photo used on social media and in an official press release. The town council is reviewing its image and AI procedures.

Leigh Redman, Labour mayor of Bridgwater, has apologised after editing Conservative councillor Diogo Rodrigues out of a Remembrance Sunday photograph. The photo was taken at a commemorative event in Bridgwater, Somerset, on Sunday.

Redman said he apologises for any offence and upset caused to Cllr Rodrigues by the photograph shared following Remembrance Sunday. I recognise the importance of the occasion and regret that the post has become a distraction from what should be a day of remembrance and respect, he added. The edited photo was also used on Bridgwater Town Council's official press release about the service, after it was provided by Cllr Redman.

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Redman Apologises for Erasing Councillor from Memorial Photo

Cllr Rodrigues said it was insensitive that he had been erased from the photo. He said he had taken great offence from the disrespectful act. Redman said he had not intended to cause offence but accepted that concern had been caused. He offered his sincere apologies to Rodrigues and anyone else who was upset.

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In a social media post, Redman said he apologises for any offence and upset caused to Cllr Rodrigues by a photograph shared following Remembrance Sunday. He said he recognises the importance of the occasion and regrets that the post has become a distraction from what should be a day of remembrance and respect.

In a further statement, Redman said the mayor recognises the significance of Remembrance Sunday and the importance it holds for veterans, serving personnel, their families and the wider community. Redman and Rodrigues are both Bridgwater town councillors and also leaders of their respective party groups on Somerset Council, which has elections next year. The edited photo was also used on Bridgwater Town Council's official press release about the service, after it was provided by Redman.

Town Council Reviews Image Procedures After Editing Incident

A spokesperson for Bridgwater Town Council said it had been used in good faith and it was not aware at the time of publication the photo had been altered. The council said it was reviewing its procedures around the use of images and AI and would also be taking control of the content published on the mayor's social media channels going forward.

Rodrigues said he did not know who had edited the photo but it was his understanding only Redman had access to the Bridgwater Town Mayor Facebook page where it was posted. Rodrigues said he had been asked by others in the town, subsequently, whether he had beef with Redman, as a possible motive for being edited out.

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Clearly we have different political views but something like Remembrance Service, you put political views aside so I have no idea what the intention was, he said. Cllr Redman is a Labour councillor and Cllr Rodrigues is a Conservative councillor. The event was part of Remembrance Sunday commemorations. The photograph was taken at the event in Bridgwater, Somerset, on Sunday.

Redman shared the edited image on the Bridgwater Town Mayor Facebook page. The image was later included in a town council press release. The council has said it will take control of the mayor's social media channels going forward. The apology follows criticism from Rodrigues, who said the editing was disrespectful.

Redman said he regrets the distraction from the day's purpose. Both councillors are leaders of their party groups on Somerset Council. Elections for Somerset Council are due next year. The town council is reviewing how images and AI are used in its communications.

The council said the photo was provided by Redman and used in good faith before it knew it had been altered.