Bright Green Meteor Streaks Over Erupting Mount Mayon Volcano in Philippines

A stunning green meteor blazed across the sky above Mount Mayon as the volcano erupted, captured on livestream cameras. Initial reports suggested impact but later analysis confirmed the meteor disintegrated in the atmosphere, causing no damage.

Nature's destructive power was on full display in the Philippines , as a dazzling meteor burned through the sky above an erupting volcano. Like a scene from a heavy metal music video, the green fireball blazed overhead as lava ran down the slopes of Mount Mayon - one of the world's most active volcanoes.

This incredible moment was captured at 10:33pm (15:33 BST) local time on May 25 by a network of cameras livestreaming the eruption. Onlookers were 'shocked' and 'stunned' by the astonishingly rare coincidence on Monday night, according to the Philippine Information Agency. One terrified local from the nearby town of Los Baños even said he 'thought it was a missile because of how bright it was'.

They added: 'It burned bright green and white for less than a second before it disappeared into the clouds'. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) initially claimed their cameras had spotted the meteor 'striking the northern slopes of Mayon Volcano'.

However, after reviewing the data more thoroughly, the agency later confirmed that the space rock actually broke up harmlessly in the atmosphere. In a post on X, PHIVOLCS wrote: 'Our review of seismic, infrasound and additional camera footages around the volcano indicate that the meteor disintegrated while in the atmosphere and did not strike the slopes of Mayon, contrary to our initial post.

' If the fireball had collided with the volcano, it would have almost certainly left a fairly obvious impression. According to the Philippine Information Agency, one local astronomer calculated the meteor's energy was equivalent to 6.8 million kilograms of gunpowder. PHIVOLCS' seismic data captured 27 volcanic tremors and 341 rock falls in the 24 hours surrounding the meteor's arrival.

However, there was no data to suggest that the meteor had impacted the ground or exploded with enough force to be felt on the surface. On social media, space fans were shocked by the incredible spectacle. One commenter on X wrote: 'Imagine checking a volcano cam before bed and seeing the apocalypse start.

' 'I bet dinosaurs saw this kind of stuff a lot,' added another. While one commenter joked: 'Damn, Philippines getting hit from all sides rn.

' Although this might seem like an incredibly rare coincidence, the chances of a meteor arriving over Mount Mayon's eruption are actually relatively high. Mount Mayon, located on the island of Luzon, is the most active volcano in the Philippines and one of the most violent anywhere in the world.

By the time the meteor appeared, the volcano was on its 140th consecutive day of effusive eruption - meaning lava is escaping onto the surface - which has been filmed continuously by multiple cameras. Meanwhile, every day, around 25 million pieces of debris hit Earth and create shooting stars. As tiny pieces of rock and dust collide with the planet, they smash into the upper layers of the atmosphere at speeds up to 45,000 miles per hour (72,400 km/h).

The enormous friction between the meteor and particles in the air heats their surface to around 1,600°C (2,912°F), vaporising them in a flash, which we see as a shooting star. Typically, these meteors are white or yellow, but traces of metals in the rocky fragments can give them bright colours, including red, blue, and green.

The reason some meteors appear colourful is due to trace amounts of metals and other minerals that alter the colour of the flame, similar to the 'flame test' in chemistry classes. Orange-yellow hues come from sodium, yellow from iron, blue-green from magnesium, and violet from calcium. Our atmosphere offers such effective protection against space rocks that only the largest pieces have a chance of making it to the ground.

Yet even these usually fall to Earth as small chunks that don't have the force to cause any destruction. However, the Earth has had a number of close calls with asteroids large enough to cause serious damage. Earlier this month, a space rock called 2026 JH2 passed the planet at a distance of just 56,000 miles (90,000km).

There was no sign that the meteor hit the volcano or the surrounding area, and the phenomenon remains a stunning visual coincidence of two powerful natural events occurring simultaneously





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meteor Volcano Mount Mayon Philippines PHIVOLCS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Knox Jolie-Pitt Debuts Bright Orange Hair in Los AngelesAngelina Jolie's son Knox Jolie-Pitt, 17, shows off a new bright orange hairstyle after a Muay Thai session. The article also touches on other family members, including Zahara's graduation and Shiloh's appearance in a K-pop music video.

Read more »

Off Campus star Ella Bright defends 9-year age gap with costar Belmont CameliThe Amazon Prime series has reached 36million views in 123 days.

Read more »

Remarkably Bright Creatures official trailerWe round up the five most successful films over on Netflix over the past seven days.

Read more »

Drowned boy, 12, 'had cheeky smile and bright spirit'Junior Slater, from Clayton-le-Woods, had been swimming with friends when he got into difficulty.

Read more »