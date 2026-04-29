Brighton Announces Plans for Europe's First Purpose-Built Women's Football Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion FC is set to build a £80 million, 10,000-seater stadium dedicated to its women's team, a first for Europe, prioritizing family-friendly features and athlete-specific design.

Brighton and Hove Albion FC has unveiled ambitious plans to construct a dedicated women's football stadium, a groundbreaking project representing the first of its kind in Europe.

The £80 million stadium, designed specifically with families in mind, will have a capacity of 10,000 seats and will be located at Bennett's Field, adjacent to the men's American Express Stadium in Falmer. The club anticipates opening the stadium for the 2030/21 season, emphasizing a welcoming environment for all attendees, particularly families and those new to the sport.

The design incorporates features such as breastfeeding rooms, baby changing facilities, designated buggy parking, wider concourses for ease of movement, convenient underground parking, comfortable social spaces, and a vibrant event-day atmosphere. A new bridge link will connect the women's stadium to the existing men's stadium, facilitating shared access and resources. A key focus of the project is to cater to the unique needs of female athletes.

The stadium will be built with pitch standards, changing rooms, and recovery facilities specifically tailored for women's football, moving away from the traditional practice of adapting venues originally designed for men's games. Zoe Johnson, Brighton's managing director of women and girls football, highlighted the differences in fan demographics, noting the lower demand for traditional stadium fare like pints and pies, and the need to provide appropriate catering options.

Furthermore, the club intends to utilize the stadium as a research hub to address the concerning prevalence of ACL injuries in the women's game, exploring potential modifications to the pitch surface to enhance player safety. Currently, Brighton's women's team plays some matches at the Amex Stadium but primarily hosts Women's Super League games at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley, approximately 20 miles away. The new 'built for her' stadium, acquired last year, will enable shared operational efficiencies and facilities on matchdays.

Club chairman Tony Bloom emphasized the importance of adopting a female perspective throughout the planning process, considering factors such as playing surface safety, tailored changing room facilities, and the distinct preferences of women's football fans. He acknowledged the ambitious nature of the 10,000-seat capacity but expressed confidence in the club's ability to fill the stadium, citing the proximity to the 33,000-seater men's stadium as a backup option if needed. Bloom believes regular sell-outs are achievable, potentially within a few seasons.

This initiative places Brighton at the forefront of a growing trend in women's football, following examples like the Kansas City Current's CPKC Stadium and the planned stadium for Denver Summit in the National Women's Soccer League. Other WSL clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Leicester City, are also increasingly utilizing their men's first-team stadiums for women's matches, reflecting the rising popularity and institutional support for the women's game.

The project signifies a significant investment in the future of women's football and a commitment to providing a world-class facility for players and fans alike





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