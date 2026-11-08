Brighton Defensive Tactics: How Tarek Tarek Maresca Pressures Opponents

Brighton and Hove Albion utilize a complex man-to-man defensive system under manager Fabian Hurzeler. This article analyzes their pressing triggers, spare player roles, and tactical flexibility against top Premier League sides.

Brighton and Hove Albion have established themselves as the league's top scorers this season, a feat underpinned by their disciplined defensive work against the competition's best teams. The squad employs a sophisticated pressing structure that prioritizes cutting off passing angles and forcing turnovers in dangerous areas. Their system relies heavily on coordinated runs by individual players to isolate opponents and restrict ball circulation.

Pressing Triggers and Curved Runs

Charalampos Kostoulas initiates the press by targeting Gabriel Magalhaes before curving his run to engage David Raya. This specific movement cuts off the passing lane back to Gabriel Magalhaes. The remaining Brighton players apply pressure in a strict man-to-man fashion against their direct opponents. This coordinated effort ensures that the ball carrier faces immediate pressure from multiple angles.

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The team occasionally opts for an unorthodox approach during build-up play when the opposition has an unmarked player in a hard-to-access area. Maxim de Cuyper curves his run to press Gianluigi Donnarumma, making it difficult for the keeper to pass to Abdukodir Khusanov. Brighton deliberately leave Matheus Nunes, the far-side full-back, unmarked to draw the ball into congested zones.

The Plus-One Defensive Concept

Top teams typically settle into rigid defensive blocks after initial possession phases, often using a 4-4-2 zonal structure to block the center of the pitch. Brighton maintains a unique identity by using man-to-man ideas even when pushed deeper. This strategy involves maintaining a plus-one (+1) in the backline to provide central cover. The system balances aggression with structural integrity to prevent gaps from forming.

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Chema Andres demonstrates this balance by leaving Martin Odegaard to move back into midfield. This movement provides essential central cover while keeping the defensive shape compact. The team avoids being pulled across the pitch in a way that would leave dangerous areas exposed. This measured approach allows them to press effectively without compromising their defensive stability.

Adapting Defensive Principles in Depth

Brighton applies man-to-man references across the pitch while maintaining a spare player in defense. Luka Vuskovic operates as the deliberate spare player at center-back. This allows the team to stay centrally compact while still engaging with opponents. Chema takes a conservative, zonal defensive position to protect the middle of the pitch when Odegaard steps into dangerous positions.

The team enforces this pressure by forcing players like Kai Havertz to play the ball back to Ezri Konsa. Yasin Ayari presses Declan Rice, while his respective marker steps out of a center-back position to engage Havertz. This multi-layered approach ensures that the opposition struggles to progress the ball into high-value zones.

Unorthodox Attacking Positions for Full-Backs

In possession, Enzo Maresca instructs right-back Matheus Nunes to push up into a right-sided striker position. This tactic poses difficult questions for opponents who track these players. Opposing wingers are typically less willing to track an attacking full-back all the way into their own box. This creates space for Brighton to exploit in the final third.

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Manager Fabian Hurzeler has utilized Maxim de Cuyper as a left winger this season. The Belgian player has played the majority of his career at left-back but adapts well to this unorthodox role. These positional shifts disrupt the defensive shape of opposing teams and create numerical advantages in attack. The tactical flexibility allows Brighton to maintain control in both phases of the game.