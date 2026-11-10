Brigitte Bardot's Former Husband Filmed Stashing Her Belongings, Source Says

Bernard d'Ormale, Brigitte Bardot's disinherited husband, was allegedly filmed removing her gold coins, jewellery and guitar from their St Tropez villa.

Bernard d'Ormale, the final husband of French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot, has been caught on security cameras allegedly stashing away her personal belongings, according to a source close to the case who spoke to the BFM TV news channel in Paris on Tuesday. The footage reportedly shows Mr d'Ormale, 85, removing valuable items including Ms Bardot's gold coins, jewellery and guitar from La Madrague, the Mediterranean seaside villa the couple shared in St Tropez. The new claims form part of a bitter dispute over Ms Bardot's will, which left him with nothing.

Ms Bardot died in December at the age of 91, despite the couple having lived together for many decades. Once an international sex symbol who starred in 45 movies, she left a note in which she said of Mr d'Ormale that he had patiently destroyed her, day after day, for 30 years. The allegations that he hid her Mini Moke car have not been independently confirmed.

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Security Footage and Allegations at La Madrague

The source told BFM TV that Bernard d'Ormale has a keen instinct for preservation and survival, and said the cameras at La Madrague caught him with bags full of mementos. According to the source, he also hid Ms Bardot's Mini Moke car. A former friend of Ms Bardot told the broadcaster that he stashed everything he could get his hands on.

Mr d'Ormale now lives in a council flat in St Tropez after being evicted from the villa. Last month he expressed his fury over an auction that sold off many of Ms Bardot's possessions, which has added to the tension between him and the estate's beneficiaries.

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Mr d'Ormale Rejects the Claims as Guardianship

Mr d'Ormale has rejected the allegations, saying he was simply putting items away for safe keeping. Speaking to BFM, he asked whether anyone believed Ms Bardot would have lived for 35 years with a thief and a liar. He also described himself as the guardian of her memory and said it broke his heart to see her entire life being scattered.

Asked about his disinheritance, Mr d'Ormale first said that he had told Ms Bardot he did not want anything at all. He said he had also refused any gift because he did not want people saying he had taken advantage of her. Later he expressed deep sadness at being forced out of La Madrague, where he said he had lived for thirty-five years.

His lawyer, Aurelie-Caroline Vieugue, argued that her client is an elderly man who was treated deplorably by the foundation, which she said was worse than how a criminal would be treated. Ms Vieugue described their relationship as a 33-year love story. Mr d'Ormale was also dismissed as president of Ms Bardot's animal charity, the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, a decision he has criticised.

Who Inherits the Brigitte Bardot Estate

Under the will, the Brigitte Bardot Foundation and Ms Bardot's only son, Nicolas Charrier, who is now 66, are set to receive all of the estate. Mr d'Ormale receives nothing. Allegations have been made that his past career as an adviser to the late Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the far-Right National Front, had made him enemies at the Foundation.

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A spokesman for the Brigitte Bardot Foundation said that all of its actions are guided by a scrupulous respect for the wishes expressed by Ms Bardot. Ms Bardot and Mr d'Ormale held a religious wedding in Norway in 1992, but the marriage never had legal validity in France. Ms Bardot had also been married to Roger Vadim, Jacques Charrier and Gunter Sachs, and she had relationships with singer Serge Gainsbourg and others.