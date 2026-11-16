Brigitte Macron Calls Emmanuel 'Unburied' By Grandmother In New Nay Biography

Brigitte Macron claims Emmanuel remains psychologically tied to his late grandmother in Catherine Nay's new book, revealing details of his isolation and political struggles.

The French President Emmanuel Macron has never psychologically moved past the death of his grandmother, a fact acknowledged by his wife Brigitte Macron in a revealing new biography. Veteran journalist Catherine Nay reports that Brigitte believes her husband ought to be psychoanalyzed because he has never truly replaced the matriarch who dominated his childhood.

Unresolved Grief And Psychological Analysis

In the biography titled Ce pays dont le prince est un enfant, Brigitte Macron, who is seventy-three years old, is quoted expressing deep concern over her husband's unresolved attachment to his deceased grandmother. She told Nay that Emmanuel still has not buried the emotional weight of his grandmother's absence. The former First Lady stated that he has not replaced his grandmother in his life and suggested that professional psychological intervention is necessary for him.

Also read Russell Brand's ex makes shocking claim about Katy Perry marriage in new Netflix documentary

Emmanuel Macron himself admitted to the author that he still lives in his grandmother's spirit. This admission highlights a profound emotional stasis that has persisted for decades, suggesting that the grief and influence of his family remain central to his identity.

Childhood Dominance By Manette Macron

The French President's upbringing was heavily controlled by his grandmother, Manette, a retired headmistress who viewed him as her masterpiece. She sequestered him in a cloistered, bookish environment to foster his intellect and confidence, training him to recite French classics aloud. Manette acted as his first political coach, disciplining him strictly and discouraging his romantic interests.

Advertisement

When Emmanuel was fourteen and began dating a girl, his grandmother reacted with fury, throwing his belongings out of his room and ordering him to return to his parents. He agreed to stop looking at girls in exchange for returning home. This intense control marginalized his own mother, Françoise Noguès, who felt invisible compared to the bond between her son and his grandmother.

Deprived Teenage Years And Romance

Emmanuel Macron's formative teenage years were severely restricted by his grandmother's surveillance and his subsequent romance with his thirty-nine-year-old teacher, Brigitte. Nay argues that this combination deprived him of a normal adolescence. The relationship with Brigitte, who is twenty-four years his senior, began when he was fifteen and has defined much of his adult life.

Macron once told writer Emmanuel Carrère in 2025 that he has never been a teenager and does not understand young people. He noted that his wife, Brigitte, is the one who connects with that age group. This statement underscores his persistent detachment from the experiences typical of his peers.

Political Isolation And Decision Making

The biography suggests that this childhood dynamic resulted in a leader who is fiercely talented but unable to accept criticism or manage people effectively. Emmanuel Macron's extraordinary self-assurance, which helped him become France's youngest president since Napoleon at age thirty-nine, has hardened into an unshakeable belief in his own infallibility. Nay argues that this trait led to his ill-fated decision to call snap parliamentary elections in 2024.

Advertisement

That political gamble resulted in a hung parliament and plunged France into political chaos. The nationalist hard-Right and radical hard-Left have since gained significant ground, while the political center championed by Macron is in disarray. Nay notes that he barely campaigned for reelection in 2022 because he was exhausted.

Shift In Family Dynamics And Future Outlook

Brigitte Macron reflects on how her husband's protective demeanor has changed since the November 2024 election disaster. She previously felt protected by his strength but admits he no longer offers that same sense of security. The book portrays the couple as living in near seclusion, cut off from the broader political and social reality they once sought to shape.

Emmanuel Macron's second and final term as French President concludes in May. With his party having lost power and the political landscape shifted dramatically, the biography paints a picture of a leader isolated by his own past and present circumstances. The narrative concludes with the observation that Brigitte had not desired a second term for her husband, highlighting the internal family tensions surrounding his continued presidency.