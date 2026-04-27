Brigitte Macron Reveals 'Stupidity and Wickedness' of Public Life

France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, speaks candidly about the negative impact of her role, detailing exposure to negativity, baseless accusations, and recent public scrutiny following an incident in Vietnam.

Brigitte Macron , the First Lady of France , has recently expressed a profound sense of disillusionment stemming from her decade-long experience in the public eye. She revealed that her time alongside her husband, President Emmanuel Macron , has exposed her to the darker aspects of human nature, specifically citing 'stupidity' and 'wickedness.

' This exposure has led to a noticeable shift in her outlook, making her feel 'sadder and more cynical' than before. Before assuming the role of First Lady, she led a relatively normal life, navigating the everyday challenges and joys of family and career.

However, the intense scrutiny and negativity she has faced in recent years have significantly impacted her perspective. The source of this negativity extends beyond general public criticism. Brigitte Macron has been the target of baseless and deeply personal attacks, most notably the persistent and harmful claims propagated by Candace Owens, a US-based podcaster. Owens has repeatedly alleged that Brigitte Macron is transgender, a claim fueled by unsubstantiated statements from individuals with no credible expertise.

These allegations, which falsely assert that Brigitte was born as a male named Jean-Michel Trogneux, have been widely disseminated through Owens' podcast and social media platforms. The Macrons responded with a lawsuit in the US, citing 'outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions.

' This legal action underscores the severity of the damage caused by these false accusations. Further complicating matters, a recent incident during a state visit to Vietnam sparked further controversy. Video footage captured an apparent physical altercation between Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron, showing her pushing his face as they disembarked from their plane. While Macron's office initially attempted to dismiss the footage as inauthentic, it was later confirmed as genuine.

Attempts to downplay the incident as a harmless 'squabble' or a moment of playful interaction have been met with skepticism. This event, coupled with the long-standing speculation surrounding the couple's relationship – originating from their first meeting when Emmanuel Macron was a student and Brigitte Macron his teacher – has contributed to a climate of intense public scrutiny and negativity.

The couple's history, beginning in 1992, has always been a subject of discussion, and the recent events have only amplified the existing challenges they face in maintaining a semblance of privacy and dignity





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